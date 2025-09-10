Bantry’s National Learning Network: opening doors to new opportunities

FOR many in West Cork, the National Learning Network (NLN) in Bantry has become a place of transformation – offering not just education and training, but a chance to rebuild confidence, discover new skills, and create brighter futures.

NLN Bantry provides flexible courses for people who may be struggling with mental health challenges, having difficulty in mainstream education, or simply want to take the next step toward employment or further study.

From IT and vocational training to personal development, each programme is designed to meet students where they are and support them to move forward at their own pace.

Centre Manager Sinead Murphy explains: “What makes NLN Bantry unique is that we don’t just focus on qualifications – we focus on the whole person. Every student has different needs, and our staff are here to support them, whether that’s building confidence, preparing for work, or simply finding a new sense of purpose.”

That supportive approach is reflected in the experience of student Roisin Burns, who says her time at NLN Bantry has been life changing.

“When I first started, I was extremely lost in life and struggling mentally. I was sceptical and nervous, but the second I walked through the door I felt right at home. The class were all so welcoming and helped me out when I needed it,” she recalls. The support went far beyond academics.

“During the year I lost a family member and NLN couldn’t have been any kinder. They made sure I was coping and checked in every week.”

Thanks to support, Roisin has turned a corner.

“I’ve grown as a person and now I’m thriving. I got a fulltime job, started driving lessons, and I’m doing amazing. I cannot thank the staff enough – they’ve changed me and made me a better person.”

With small class sizes, a welcoming atmosphere, and a focus on real-life outcomes, NLN Bantry continues to play a vital role in the community.

For anyone in the area who is ready for a fresh start, it may be the first step towards lasting change.