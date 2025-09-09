Coast Guard has West Cork covered thanks to €800m next generation aviation system

THE Coast Guard has West Cork covered as part of an €800 million aviation contract.

Its aviation contracts manager Gerard O’Flynn, who is from Bandon, spoke to The Southern Star about the changes that have taken place in recent years as a direct result of a Department of Transport contract signed with Bristow Ireland Limited, as the Coast Guard’s aviation service provider, in 2023.

‘There are a couple of aspects of interest to the cover provided in West Cork, such as the fact that there are two helicopters operating out of Shannon and Waterford on a 24/7 basis,’ said Gerard.

‘These are on 15-minutes notice by day, and 45-minutes notice by night; and there is a fixed wing aircraft also based in Shannon.

‘In terms of cover for West Cork, Cork University Hospital has a new, modern helicopter landing site, which means that patients, whether they are picked up at sea or on land, can be transported directly into the care of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

‘For any instance occurring in West Cork, on land or at sea, there is always the potential to task one of two helicopters from Waterford or Shannon. There are also refuelling facilities, based in Castletownbere, which provides additional options for long-range missions off the south west coast.’

He added: ‘Cape Clear has a dedicated landing spot, which means the island is being served. And the Coast Guard provides aeromedical support to the National Ambulance Service, which is known as HEMS, helicopter emergency medical support.

‘At this time of year, we think of longer days, but when you go into the winter period from November through to February it takes on a different meaning because essentially we are talking about darkness, but the Coast Guard operates day and night.’

The aeromedical support to the HSE offers a vital lifeline to rural communities, as well as the seven inhabited islands in West Cork: Bere Island, Cape Clear Island, Dursey Island, Heir Island, Long Island, Sherkin Island and Whiddy Island.

Gerard explained that the AW189 helicopter is an internationally proven helicopter that is extensively used in search and rescue and comfortably exceeds the performance criteria set out in the original procurement competition, including in its operational range and endurance.

For example, the Shannon-based Coast Guard AW189 helicopter recently conducted a medical evacuation from a trans-Atlantic ship at a range of 140 miles from Bantry Bay, subsequently transferring the patient directly to Cork University Hospital.

Gerard said the Coast Guard had had positive feedback from rescue teams including lifeboat crews, Coast Guard volunteers, mountain rescue teams and medical practitioners.

The AW189 is specifically designed for long range operations. ‘Extended range fuel tanks beneath the cabin floor, double the fuel capacity of the helicopter without affecting its ability to land on rough ground,’ explained Gerard.

‘The compact footprint of the AW189 allows crews to access some incident locations more easily than other helicopter types, thus reducing overall response time.’

Its large sliding doors allow for safe and fast loading and unloading of patients into the cabin from either side, which is particularly useful during confined or very windy landings where aircraft manoeuvrability may be reduced, he added.

The AW189 is also Night Vision Goggle certified, which allows all crews to operate more safely in darkness. Crews are using next generation white phosphor night vision systems, fully compatible with the AW189.

Since commencement of services at Shannon last December, the new AW189 helicopter has completed 190 missions including mountain rescues, HEMS support to National Ambulance Service and over 90 coastal and offshore SAR flights.

The new aviation service was formally launched recently by Minister of State Sean Canney, who described it as ‘a landmark enhancement to national search and rescue services’.

As well as its maritime and land search and rescue operations, and its air ambulance services, the new aviation service means it now meets international obligations to carry out environmental monitoring and pollution investigation.

This has been made possible by the acquisition of two King Air fixed-wing aircraft, which are based at Shannon Airport.

Meanwhile, Bristow Ireland Limited operates six AW189 helicopters from four dedicated bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin Weston Airport.

The new contract is set to run for 10 years in the case of the helicopter service, and five years in the case of fixed wing aircraft element of the service, with options to extend both elements out to 13 years.

The first of the new AW189 helicopters commenced operations from Shannon Airport in December 2024.

And it was in July of this year that the Dublin-based service commenced operations from Weston Airport, which signified the end of 27 years of Coast Guard helicopter services operating out of Dublin Airport.

Minister Canney described this as ‘a pivotal moment’ for Ireland’s maritime safety and environmental stewardship because it will enhance overall awareness of any threats to the maritime environment over an area of 132,000 square miles.