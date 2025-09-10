Calls for meals on wheels in schools

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins has called on the Government to urgently fund a pilot scheme which would use existing meals-on-wheels network to deliver hot food to small schools.

The Cork South West TD made the call after it was revealed that some small schools won’t be able to avail of what he calls the Department of Education’s ‘poorly designed meals programme.’

Deputy Collins said the current system is not working for many rural communities, with small schools facing impossible regulation and no extra support.

‘Time and again, rural school are being pushed to the wall by red tape and underfunding. The hot meals programme promised fairness but instead it has unravelled into a scheme with more holes than help. Children in small schools are being left without meals and that is unacceptable.’

He said a practical, immediate solution is at hand with the meals-on-wheel service which is already out on the road every day delivering to elderly people.

‘With Government support, this service could also provide meals to schools on their routes. It would be one extra drop and making the best use of a service that already works.’

Deputy Michael Collins added the pilot scheme should be rolled out as a pilot scheme in rural areas first, with the intention of building towards a permanent fix.