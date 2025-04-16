HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Family home with granny flat for €525,000

THIS detached family home offers an enviable blend of space, privacy, and convenience, set on an elevated site on the southern outskirts of Clonakilty.

Thoughtfully designed and filled with natural light, the residence spans nearly 2,000 sq ft, providing an excellent balance of comfort and practicality.

With two reception rooms, a dedicated home office, and four generously sized double bedrooms upstairs, the home is tailor-made for modern family living.

While enjoying a peaceful and private setting, it remains within easy walking distance of Clonakilty town, allowing for the best of both worlds.

Approached through a gated entrance off the public road, the property immediately impresses with its mature, landscaped gardens, carefully designed to offer both beauty and privacy.

The elevated positioning not only enhances its sense of exclusivity but also provides a wonderful outlook over the surrounding countryside.

A spacious driveway offers ample off-street parking, adding to the home’s overall convenience.

Inside, the interiors have been thoughtfully arranged to create a natural flow between living spaces.

The kitchen/dining area is a bright and welcoming focal point, perfect for family gatherings, with direct access to the adjoining utility room.

Two reception rooms serve different purposes – one as an elegant sitting room, the other a spacious living area with double doors opening onto the west-facing patio, capturing the evening sun.

A dedicated home office caters for remote working or study.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms provide peaceful retreats, including a master suite with its own en-suite bathroom.

Each room benefits from large windows, ensuring a bright and airy feel throughout.

Adding an extra dimension of flexibility, the detached garage has been thoughtfully converted into a self-contained granny flat, finished to an exceptionally high standard.

This could be used for extended family, guest accommodation, or as a potential rental opportunity.

While the property is on the market with Henry O’Leary estate agents at a guide price of €525,000, it is currently under offer at above that price, so interested parties should move quickly.

Contact [email protected] or 023 8835959.