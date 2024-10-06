High-flying Mathúnas’ target place in hurling final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

DARK horses Newcestown will look to defy the odds and derail Diarmuid Ó Mathuna's high-flying campaign when the two sides face off in a fiercely-anticipated Carbery junior A hurling semi-final this Sunday at 4.30pm in Ahiohill.

After a promising league campaign the mutterings of Diarmuid Ó Mathuna's as potential title contenders were starting to gain momentum but once they put last year’s champions Clonakilty to the sword the cat was out of the bag.

The Castletown men are a serious threat to this year's crown. They followed up their 2-22 to 0-12 opening-round victory with a 2-18 to 2-12 win over St Oliver Plunkett’s. They edged out St Mary’s in a tightly contested quarter-final, 1-14 to 1-11, which showed their ability to grind out results under pressure.

The three O’Donovans, Gearoid, Kevin and young Caolann, are integral to their success and they will take a lot of marking on Sunday. It’s been a fantastic 2024 to this point for the Castletown men. They say a rising tide floats all boats and their dual success in football and hurling has added a layer of confidence to their squad, and they’ll be hoping to carry that winning mentality into this semi-final clash.

Newcestown, on the other hand, are the dark horses of the competition, but they should not be underestimated. They opened up going against the consensus favourites Ballinascarthy and pushed them all the way, losing out by a solitary point. It was a sign to not take this side lightly. A 2-17 to 0-12 win over Bandon got them into the knockout stage.

Their 1-18 to 0-17 victory over Kilbree in the quarter-final was an impressive display from back to front. Their defence is tight and tenacious. Their forwards are energetic and accurate. None more accurate than Eoin Kelly who has been the standout player for the red and yellow in this campaign. Newcestown have flown slightly under the radar this season, but their ability to win tight games suggests they are more than capable of causing an upset.

While Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas have the form and momentum, Newcestown’s tag as dark horses makes them a dangerous prospect. Both teams have a rich tradition in Carbery hurling, and this game has all the ingredients for a classic. Will Mathúnas keep their double hopes alive, or can Newcestown spring another surprise and book their place in the final?