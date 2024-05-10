High five for Clonakilty and their 100 percent record

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IT’S five from five for Clonakilty as they continued their flawless record in the McCarthy Insurance Group Football League, cementing their position at the summit of Division 2 with a 4-16 to 1-7 victory over Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh at Ahamilla.

After a slowish start, leading 0-8 to 0-4 at the half, a second period blitz was made possible by their young star forwards. The three who shone brightest, Conor Daly (2-5), Darragh Gough (1-4) and Ferghal Murphy (1-1), all contributed to Clon’s dominant second-half performance, as they go in search of promotion to Division 1.

Also in Division 2, O’Donovan Rossa enjoyed a one point-victory over Fermoy on Tuesday night, winning 1-10 to 2-6. The scorers for O’Donovan Rossa were David Shannon (0-6, 4f), Isaac Harte (1-0), Niall Daly (0-2), Jamie Shanahan and Rory Byrne (0-1) each. The win lifts the Skibbereen men into the top half of the table into fifth place, with six points from three games.

Both Clonakilty and O’Donovan Rossa will trade opponents, with Clon facing Fermoy on Saturday, May 11th and O’Donovan Rossa challenging Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh on Friday, May 10th.

***

In the RedFm Hurling League Division 3, two late pointed frees from Eddie Kenneally secured a draw for Newcestown against Ballymartle. The game finished 0-16 apiece with Newcestown having to dig deep to secure a point. The result leaves them in sixth place, on five points after five games. Next up is a trip to Bishopstown on Wednesday, May 15th.

Bandon fell to a defeat in Division 4 at the hands of Munster junior champions St Catherines, 1-17 to 0-13. Bandon lie in seventh place, on three points after four games. A home clash against Kilworth on Tuesday, May 14th is what lies ahead next for Bandon.

A last-minute penalty denied Argideen Rangers victory over Midleton in Division 5. The game finished 2-24 to 2-22 to the Magpies. The sides were deadlocked at 0-15 each at the break but that late goal stole the points for Midleton. The Timoleague men sit in sixth place on four points after five games. They host Tracton next on Sunday, May 19th.

In Division 6, Kilbrittain had a very comprehensive win over Na Piarsaigh, 3-22 to 1-6. The win lifts them into fourth place with four points after three games. They face table-toppers Sarsfields next at home on Tuesday, May 14th. In the same division, Barryroe are still in search of their first win after falling to a 3-15 to 0-17 loss against Sarsfields. They sit second from bottom on one point after four games. Next up for Barryroe are Aghada at home on Saturday, May 18th.

Finally in Division 7, Ballinascarthy suffered their first loss of their campaign, falling to a 1-20 to 1-15 defeat to Kinsale. The result allows Kinsale to jump Balinascarthy in the table, as the Carbery men fall down to third position on four points after three games. Next up for Bal is a trip to Ballinora on Sunday, May 19th.