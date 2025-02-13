Hero Micheál Maguire hits late Castlehaven winner to book Carbery U21A semi-final spot

Castlehaven 3-9

Dohenys 1-13

MICHEÁL Maguire emerged as Castlehaven’s hero in their Clona Milk Carbery U21A Football Championship quarter-final against Dohenys in Aughaville.

The Haven senior struck for a late second-half goal to snatch victory for his side and set up a semi-final against defending champions Bantry Blues this Sunday, back in Aughaville.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the first half had seen Castlehaven, playing with the wind, take control of this quarter-final. After Eoin Maguire struck for a goal in the 16th minute, Jamie O’Driscoll rattled the back of Dohenys net one minute later to push Castlehaven into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead.

Credit Dohenys though as they battled back to cut the lead to just three points at half time, 2-6 to 1-6. In fact, the Dunmanway team, now with the wind advantage, hit the front in the second half and led 1-13 to 2-9 after 55 minutes before Maguire grabbed the all-important goal.

After Dohenys took the early lead, Castlehaven hit back with a Micheál Maguire two-pointer. After Dohenys levelled, Maguire converted a free to nudge his team in front, 0-3 to 0-2, before Jamie O’Driscoll landed a two-pointer. Then came the goal burst and Haven were up by nine. Dohenys, unfazed, fought back and dominated the second quarter to cut the gap to three by the break, 2-6 to 1-6.

Eoin Maguire and James Buckley added Castlehaven points in the second half but Dohenys were level, 2-8 to 1-14, at the three-quarter stage. While Jamie O’Driscoll pushed Castlehaven back in front, Dohenys hit back with two points to move ahead, only for Michéal Maguire to score the late, match-winning goal.

Castlehaven: Cian O'Sullivan; Sean Maguire, Joseph Bohane, Donagh Courtney; William O'Donovan, Shane O'Connell, Ryan McCarthy; Jack O'Neill, Cillian French; Mark Crowley, Jamie O'Driscoll (1-3, 2pt), Niall O'Callaghan (0-1); Daniel McCarthy, Eoin Maguire (1-1), Michéal Maguire (1-3, 2pt).

Subs: James Buckley (0-1) for C French (24), Callum Moloney for S Maguire (ht), Oisin Daly for W O’Donovan (40), Danny O'Donovan for D McCarthy (40), Daniel Cleary for J O’Driscoll (49).