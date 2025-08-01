Hero Conal Cullinane rescues Ballinascarthy with late two-pointer in draw with Tadhg MacCárthaigh

Ballinascarthy 0-12

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 0-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

TADHG MacCárthaigh were left wondering how they failed to win this Bandon Co-op junior A football championship Roinn 1 opener in Moneyvolihane on Friday evening.

With the game deep in injury time, the Caheragh side held a two-point lead when they won possession in defence, 45 metres out on the wing. A clearance up the pitch would probably have finished the game but, courageously, Bal turned over possession, a foul followed and a free just outside the arc near the sideline.

Conal Cullinane had already kicked six points – including four from frees – as he lined up the kick. Lucky for him, and for Bal, the breeze had died away and Cullinane’s magnificent effort sailed between the uprights, the last kick of the game.

‘It was between myself and Dean (Harte) to take that last free and I got the nod to take it. Instructions were to go for the two-pointer as we knew the time was probably up,’ said the Bal hero, Conal Cullinane.

‘I suppose it was a pressure kick but I just kicked, caught it well and it went over. Luckily the breeze had died away at the end. It was hard kicking into that goal against the breeze and both teams left a lot of shots short.

‘We should have scored more in the first half, kicked too many wides and they were very good in the third quarter. But we never gave up, never stopped trying, chipped away at the lead and we got the draw.

‘It felt like a win for us and a loss for them, but it’s a point for both. We didn’t lose and that was the main thing.’

The new rules mattered little in the first half as both defences were well on top and scores were at a premium, only two points apiece in an opening quarter that was slow to catch fire. Brian O’Donovan and Conal Cullinane (free) hit the target for Bal, while Charlie McCarthy and Luke Shorten (45) answered for MacCárthaighs.

Matters livened up in the second quarter as Bal got a grip with the breeze. Ciarán Nyhan led the charge from centre back, with Dan Twomey, Ciarán O’Neill and Donnagh O’Driscoll giving good support. Seán Ryan was strong at midfield, while, up front, Conal Cullinane led the way, with Dean Harte, Brian O’Donovan and Padraig Cullinane also prominent.

Three points from Cullinane (two frees) and a fine effort from Ciarán Nyhan had Bal leading by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break, Oisín Daly getting MacCárthaigh’s only reply. However, Bal were also guilty of some poor wides during the half.

The third quarter belonged to a rejuvenated Caheragh outfit, who made good use of the strengthening breeze. Driven on by David O’Connor, Shane Fitzgerald and Mícheál O’Donovan in defence, Daniel Kingston at midfield and the high-fielding Jack McCarthy, Charlie McCarthy, Luke Shorten and Dylan Murray in attack, they went in search of scores.

Luke Shorten’s point was followed by a Jack McCarthy two-pointer to level the scoring. Seán McCarthy and Padraig Cullinane swapped points before MacCárthaighs had their large support singing when they surged into a four-point lead in the space of four minutes in the middle of the half. Luke Shorten and Dylan Murray pointed before Charlie McCarthy converted a two-point free, 0-11 to 0-7.

With 12 minutes remaining Bal looked in serious trouble but they began to fight back. MacCárthaigh’s momentum slowed and Bal surged forward in waves looking to rescue the game. It was real championship football now as points from Conal Cullinane (play and free), plus a third from the outstanding Dan Twomey had the gap down to the minimum with three minutes remaining.

When Charlie McCarthy kicked a Caheragh point, it seemed the men from the west would hang on for the win, two points to the good. It was not to be, as Cullinane’s last-gasp two-point free earned Bal a draw, with honours deservedly even.

Before the game, a minute’s silence was observed for Donal Holland, the great Barryroe GAA stalwart, who died recently.

STAR MOMENT: It had to be Conal Cullinane’s two-point equalising free, from an acute angle, under severe pressure, with the last kick of the game.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Conal Cullinane 0-8 (4f, 1 2pf); Ciarán Nyhan, Dan Twomey, Brian O’Donovan, Padraig Cullinane 0-1 each.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Charlie McCarthy 0-4 (1 2p); Luke Shorten 0-3 (1 45); Jack McCarthy 0-2 (1 2p); Dylan Murray, Oisín Daly and Seán McCarthy 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Cian Ryan; Gearóid O’Leary, Ciarán O’Neill, Séamus O’Brien; Dan Twomey, Ciarán Nyhan, David Walsh; Seán Ryan, Cathal Nyhan; Donagh O’Driscoll, Padraig Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan; Brian O’Donovan, Conal Cullinane, Dean Harte.

Subs: Colm O’Brien for C Nyhan (38), Ciarán Deasy for D Walsh (55).

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Eugene Daly; David O’Connor, Tadhg Keating, Shane Fitzgerald; Tadhg McCarthy, Cathal Hegarty, Mícheál O’Donovan; Daniel Kingston, Dylan Murray; Jack McCarthy, Charlie McCarthy, Seán McCarthy; Oisín Daly, Luke Shorten, Rory Kingston.

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).