Hard work and a high spec made 514C a farmer Favorit

JUST before the dawn of Fendt’s famous Vario CVT transmission, the Favorit 500C series of tractors were released in 1993. This range was Fendt’s high spec, hard-punching middleweight class of tractors.

In true Fendt fashion, these tractors were all bells and whistles, boasting 50kph road speed, exhaust brake and air brakes, cab and front axle suspension and ‘Turboshift’ transmission – yet were still a highly functional ‘law of the lever’ tractor with a sensible amount of electronics.

Introduced in 1993, a 6.2l MWM engine provides 140hp power for a then range-topping 514C. Hydraulic output is 102l/min with an impressive 6.7t lift capacity. The Turboshift transmission has a total of 24F/24R – which is doubled when including creeper gears – all controlled by a single lever. The large, floor-mounted gearstick has six main gears, as well as a four-speed powershift operated by a flick switch of the gear lever. A steering column-mounted shuttle is charged with direction changes.

Furthermore, Fendt’s proven ‘Turbomatik’ or turbine fluid clutch provides smooth gear changes while also giving the tractor the characteristics of torque drive, allowing the operator to bring the tractor to a standstill using only the brakes. With a gear selected and the clutch released, the tractor only starts to move when the throttle pedal is pressed. In the bright grey-clad cab, conveniently located blister buttons on the side console operate differential lock, 4wd, PTO, PTO speeds. A four speed PTO is standard with the 540/750E/1000/1400E models, available to suit all applications, while front pto and linkage were factory-fitted extras.

On later models, Fendt relocated the tall air filter and exhaust stack from the bonnet to either cab pillar on most of the 500C range which further compliments the excellent visibility. A four-way joystick to the left of the operator’s seat controls two spool valves, with two more spool levers located behind.

Lift control set-up is achieved through electronic dials, while the linkage can have either a manual or an electronic lower/raise control.

Unfortunately for the 514C, its reign as top dog was shortlived with the arrival of its more powerful 150hp 515C sibling in 1995.

