Gutted Gabriel Rangers rue the concession of first-half goal in county semi-final loss

Glanmire 1-9

Gabriel Rangers 0-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was sheer heartbreak for Gabriel Rangers in the semi-final of the McCarthy Insurance Intermediate A football championship in Ahamilla on Saturday.

A goal from Glanmire’s tall full forward Conor Crowley in injury time in the first half was to prove the deciding score in this hard-fought encounter as it meant the East Cork side retired a goal to the good, when the Gabriel camp thought they would be retiring on level terms, having played against the stiffish breeze.

Despite the advantage of that breeze in the second half, Gabriels never succeeded in drawing level on the scoreboard but were left to rue a number of missed chances, especially in the closing minutes when the lead was down to a single point.

For one player in particular, this defeat was double heartbreak as veteran corner-forward Mark Cronin, chairman of the club and a magnificent servant on the pitch for almost quarter of a century, might have played his last game for the club. Mainly because of an ongoing hip problem, which severely restricted his movement in this encounter, he had decided this would be his last campaign in the green and white of his club.

‘Today was probably my last game for the club. I have an ongoing problem with my hip which needs attention. I had an MRI and it’s not in good shape and it was severely restricting me. I decided this would have to be my last campaign, so today was probably my last game,’ said a clearly emotional Cronin, surrounded by family.

‘I suppose we panicked a small bit towards the end. I was hoping to get a mark inside but the ball never came. The goal just before half time killed us. It should have been six all at the break and we never got level in the second half.

‘I have to pay tribute to the lads, every one of them gave 100 percent this year. There’s a fine young team there going forward and, as chairman, I want to thank everybody for the effort this year.’

Despite the opening score from a Mark Cronin free, Gabriels were under the cosh in the opening phase of this game against a big, strong Glanmire side that was very well organised in defence. Glanmire kicked the next four scores, with Conor Crowley, Timmy O’Donoghue (free) and Daniel Molden, two in a minute, on target. A quick rally from Gabriels saw Seán Kelleher (free) and Kieran Roycroft kicking points to close the gap to a single point at the end of the first quarter, 0-4 to 0-3.

The second quarter developed into a real battle. Daniel Molden pointed two frees for Glanmire and Mark Cronin (mark), James O’Regan (free) and Ger O’Callaghan answered for Gabriels. It was 0-6 each approaching half time, advantage Gabriess, but the Schull/Ballydehob side was hit by a hammer blow in injury time when Timmy O’Donoghue’s diagonal free saw Conor Crowley rising highest in the goal area to palm the ball to the Gabriels’ net. Advantage Glanmire now, 1-6 to 0-6, at the break.

With the breeze behind them, Gabriels quickly reduced the lead on the restart with a James O’Regan free but they again found the Glanmire defence very hard to break down and could only manage one more score, from O’Regan (free) in the third quarter. David Lynch answered with a point for Glanmire.

When Mark Cronin (free), and sub Eddie Goggin kicked points early in the last quarter, the lead was down to a single point and the momentum was with Gabriels, with Liam Hodnett, Killian O’Brien and Killian O’Sullivan driving forward from defence, and Paddy O’Driscoll, Luka Bowen, Keith O’Driscoll and Ger O’Callaghan working hard to create scoring chances.

A black card for Daniel Molden saw Glanmire having to play the last nine minutes with 14 men but Gabriels failed to take advantage as their play lacked composure and David McCarthy (free) kicked a vital Glanmire point in the 61st minute.

Gabriels needed a goal but all they could manage was a pointed free from Cronin, which could yet be his last-ever score for Gabriels, and a panicky wide from too far out by a defender. The final whistle saw the Glanmire contingent celebrating a victory, booking a place in the final against Boherbue.

Scorers

Glanmire: Daniel Molden 0-5 (2f); Conor Crowley 1-1; David Lynch, Timmy O’Donoghue (f), David McCarthy (f) 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Mark Cronin 0-4 (3f, 1m); James O’Regan 0-3 (2f); Kieran Roycroft, Ger O’Callaghan, Eddie Goggin, Seán Kelleher (1f) 0-1 each.

Glanmire: Brendan O’Connell; Olan Kelleher, Cian O’Donovan, Conor Nelligan; Darragh Murray, Darren Kenneally, Bryan Murphy; Timmy Leahy, Timmy O’Donoghue; Harry Jones, David Lynch, Daniel Hogan; James Crowley, Conor Crowley, Daniel Molden.

Subs: Eoghan Murphy for J Crowley (ht), Tommy Lonergan for Harry Jones (42), Shane O’Driscoll for T Lonergan (46), Jeremy Kingston for T O’Donoghue (48), David McCarthy for T Leahy (52).

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty, Liam Hodnett, David O’Regan, David Roycroft, Darragh O’Shea, Killian O’Brien, Killian O’Sullivan, Paddy O’Driscoll, Seán Kelleher, Luka Bowen, Keith O’Driscoll, Kieran Roycroft, Mark Cronin, Ger O’Callaghan, James O’Regan.

Subs: Jordy O’Brien for D O’Shea (40), Eddie Goggin for J O’Regan (50), Milan Vearncombe for D Roycroft (58).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).