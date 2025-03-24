Glengarriff food trucks given just one week to go

TRADERS at the outdoor food court in Glengarriff have been given notice to pack up and leave by Sunday, March 23rd.

Crêpe maker Aurelia Monprofit told The Southern Star that an employee of Quills – the company which owns the land on which they are trading – presented her with a notice to quit last weekend.

It is understood the company took the action in response to an enforcement notice that Cork County Council served to Quills Retail Ltd.

The Southern Star understands that the enforcement notice relates to an unauthorised shed, and other matters, and that the Council has a case listed against the company for Bantry District Court on March 20th and 21st.

In a bid to resolve matters, the Council made the company a five-part offer, which The Southern Star has seen.

One condition specified that ‘all unauthorised structures be removed from the car park… within a period of seven days’.

Padraig Quill confirmed to The Southern Star that he has ‘no choice’ but to take this course of action.

He said: ‘I would have loved for them to stay because they have brought no end of business to the village. We have been instructed by Cork County Council to shut them down. I have a letter from the Council saying they will take me to court if I don’t do that and remove the shed.’

Aurelia Monprofit said she plans to fight the move to have the food trucks shifted.

She has established a petition on her Instagram account, La Creperie Gourmand, which has already amassed hundreds of signatures.

‘I have to fight it,’ said Aurelia. ‘This is my only income. Without it, my child and I will be on the dole, and with the cost of living the way it is, I would not be able to live on that.’

Aurelia began trading at the car park in June 2019 and her business grew during the Covid lockdowns when everyone was making the most of outdoor spaces.

Since then, eight other top-quality coffee and food producers have joined her at Quills.

As a group, they have set up their own electricity and water supply.

Michele Hallahan, Aurelia’s friend, says the decision will have a negative impact on the nine traders who depend on it for their livelihood, as well as the community, and the economic life of Glengarriff village. Some of the traders start the season on St Patrick’s weekend and continue to provide a seven-day service up until September, sometimes even October.

They are considered to be a massive draw for locals and tourists on their way to Co Kerry or the Beara peninsula, or travelling in the opposite direction to Bantry.

‘The loss for me is the loss to the community,’ said Michele Hallahan. ‘I love going there because it is a multi-generational community space. It’s a great place to hang out. The food is fantastic. The quality is always really good. It’s a handy place because you can pop over to Garinish Island, or the local shops.

‘It is one of those rare community spaces where you don’t feel like you are taking up space. It’s a great social outlet. Locals love it and tourists love it too. It’s a very friendly, warm and welcoming place,’ she concluded.

The market, which has become a major attraction in the village, is located beside the new Blue Pool walking trails, and the public toilets.

Michelle Hallahan said the outdoor market has become a staple food destination for tourists and locals alike, and brings many visitors to the village each weekend.

The local authority was contacted for a comment.

A spokesperson said: ‘Cork County Council cannot comment on live enforcement cases where disclosure of any information pertaining to same may prejudice any future enforcement proceedings.’