Generosity of volunteers is keeping countless local groups on the road

In a country known for its generosity, so many people give the greatest gift of all – their time. MARY McCARTHY talks to local volunteers about the wonderful joy that sharing brings them

THE silent work of volunteers in West Cork is testament to their generosity of spirit that is for the greater good.

‘Cancer Connect are thankful to people on the ground in West Cork who knew there was a need,’ according to the manager, Helen O’Driscoll.

‘This is what gave it a chance of success and why that was achieved. After being set up 12 years ago with eight to 10 volunteers, it now has 420 volunteers throughout county Cork.

‘Drivers reflect the passengers, because they come from different backgrounds,’ Helen said.

‘Some are retired, many work part-time and others have been through cancer themselves.

‘These individuals feel it is a definite thing to do that will make a difference. It is a strong reason, because they know they can help. They understand how cancer can take over their whole world of the passenger. However, it is their compassion and empathy they offer the person that makes for kindness on the journey.’

This service is purely transport from home to hospital. It caters for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and others related Cancer appointments.

‘Statistics will not tell the story of a stranger arriving at someone’s front door at 6am and driving that person to hospital for an appointment, and then be prepared to wait 12 hours until the treatment has finished to make the return journey home with the passenger. This only comes from an innate sense of looking after your own,’ she said.

It is a strong service that is locally led. They always need volunteers to shape the service.

Cancer Connect service is free, flexible, and confidential.

‘Meals on Wheels is another service mostly run by volunteers that allows people to live independently at home,’ according to Fiona Calnan, chairperson of Rosscarbery Social Services Centre.

‘It is a vital element when people get older or are sick, providing nutrition to those who can’t cook for themselves and haven’t family or support nearby.’

This service provides hot dinners that are delivered to people’s home. All year round, dinners are traditionally cooked with meat and vegetables, and includes a dessert. Soup is also available during winter.

There are five delivery routes in Rosscarbery and surrounding areas. It would not exist without the volunteers giving of their time and the generosity of the community.

‘Getting a meal delivered is about more than nutrition,’ she said. ‘It’s about social contact: the chat, the news, and the smile at the door.

‘I love the atmosphere in the centre, everyone knows they are doing something good. It is a sense of being part ofsomething special, and it is rewarding,’ Fiona said.

‘Meals and Wheels host a Friday group, a Christmas community party, and a summer outing. Musicians give their time to these. It also coordinates the admin for the personal alarm,’ she said.

‘All donations go straight into the service, going to people’s doors with the dinner.’

Coaching is something else hugely dependent on volunteers.

‘Coaching is about passion for sport,’ according to 40-something year old, Damien Collins, who lives in Newcestown.

‘I like to train under 18’s four nights a week either in football, hurley, soccer or camogie, and attend matches at the weekend. It is a great way of being integrated into the community.’

‘Coaches do it for the love of the game, seeing matches and have an affiliation with a club. Their philosophy is that children enjoy themselves. The teamwork activities are about fun, but are also about their physical coordination and mobility. It is lovely to see them run and interact, playing with their friends, and smiling in the pouring rain,’ Damien said.

Child safety is important. Garda vetting and a foundation training course are compulsory.

‘By getting involved, we are setting children up for success,’ he said.

‘Children enjoy home matches or away in Kinsale, Clonakilty and Dunmanway. Getting kids ready for a football or camogie blitz is all part of being organised. The benefits are that kids learn about communication skills and how to interact with people, teamwork and overcoming challenges, while having a common goal to achieve. Sport is about exercise and more. Fresh air, health, and meeting friends.’

‘Coaches volunteer their time and commit because of an active interest that has a positive impact on children and coaches, alike,’ he said.

Shoeboxes gift kids hope – and plenty of joy

‘TEAM Hope Shoebox Appeal is about every box representing a child getting a present,’ according to Sally Daly from Skibbereen.

They are filled with gifts for poorer children in Eastern Europe and Africa, some who perhaps have never received a present before.’

‘What I love most is that it’s going to bring pleasure to children and make them happy,’ she said.

Sally is involved with this appeal for over 25 years in West Cork, which operates mainly through schools. A shoebox is for a boy or a girl within the age ranges of 2-4 years, 5-9 years, and 10-14 years. Things need not necessarily be new, but must be clean and toys not broken,’ she said.

What to include from the 4W’s list: • Wash – toothbrushes, toothpaste, facecloths, and soap. • Wear – socks, underwear, tea-shirts, pyjamas, hats, scarves, and gloves. • Write –colouring books, pens, pencils, pencil cases, and copy books. • Wow – soft toys that are age appropriate. • Donation of €5 to be included to cover transport costs.

Not allowed – liquids, shampoo, bubbles, war toys, sharp and scary objects.

Shoeboxes to be returned by 10th November, 2023.

‘The generosity of parents and children who fill the shoeboxes is greatly appreciated,’ she said.

For more see teamhope.ie/