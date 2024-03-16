GARDENING: Garden is longing for a sunny stretch

BY JOYCE RUSSELL

WE have had rain and cold for rather too long. There have been some fine bright days, of course, which make us feel like spring really and truly is here, but what we need is a sustained fine sunny stretch to dry up some of the watery excess.

My garden has never been as wet as this winter! I dither about sowing peas and beans outdoors when there is every chance they might rot. To postpone the decision I’m starting more things in containers and pots – that gives a while longer for the weather and soil to settle into a more usual state before planting out.

I managed to trample muddy prints into the mown grass around my blueberry bed, while covering the bushes with nets to protect the blossom from bullfinches. The job had to be done and I wish now that I had put boards down to protect the grass. Hopefully some grass recovers, although I’m prepared to sow more seed if that’s what has to be done.

Winter greens

Whatever about the weather, overwintered broccoli and kale are doing well. Small purple heads have formed on the purple sprouting broccoli and, as always, I would warn about picking these too soon.

If you pick too early, then you limit the potential of what can grow. A central head may increase five times or more on what is there now, so wait and be patient and you will have plenty of tasty pickings to come.

In the meantime, check out the kale plants. Tops are stretching upwards and trying to flower. The tips, and at joints down the stem, are where to look for new shoots with tight clusters of buds.

These tasty shoots are delicious, so pick when they come thick and fast and before flowers open or stems turn tough. Kale shoots are a great delicacy to be savoured until you run into the broccoli glut.

Time to sow

Beetroot can be started in individual cells and planted out when they are 5cm tall. Later sowings can be made outdoors, but this early sowing will give you some tasty early beetroots. Sow one or two seed clumps (these may contain one or more seeds in each clump, depending on variety) per cell and thin out if clusters of seedlings appear.

Leeks started now can provide plenty of eating from October to March. Choose hardy varieties so they don’t turn to mush in freezing temperatures.

Brussels sprouts do well if sown now. Choose an early variety plus a later, hardy one if this is one of your favourite winter vegetables.

Cucumbers sown now need a bit of heat (20C) and they need to be grown on in temperatures of at least 15C.

Choose an-all female variety in order to avoid bitter fruits. You should get some fruits in May and will certainly get them from June on. Two or three plants will provide a family with plenty of cucumbers, but sow one or two extra seeds in case any plants fail.

Get ready for planting

Make sure you have early varieties of seed potatoes, spring planting onion sets and garlic all ready to plant in the coming weeks. You may have to wait until things dry up and the soil is friable enough to get things planted out, but, when the moment arrives, you need to be ready to act. Early planting gives these plants plenty of time to grow and crop well before problems like blight, or white rot, strike.

Make sure you have enough manure, compost, or other feed, to provide what these crops need and the tools to get them into the ground in the best way you can.

Thinking about tools

The mower will come out of hibernation before too long. It will see a lot of work over the warmer months. In fact the grass may be long enough to mow now, but don’t mow if the ground is too soft and the mower wheels leave tracks.

Change filters and plugs on petrol machines and sharpen blades. Make sure you have enough fuel or charge up batteries. Secure any loose knobs and make sure the wheels will stay in place. If you can’t do these jobs yourself, then get the mower to someone who can service it. It’s always worth starting the year with a good reliable machine, so give it the best care and attention that you can.

Bountiful bulbs

If you planted bulbs in autumn then many will be coming into their own now. A few crocuses in a pot by the door can brighten your entry and exit and clumps always look vibrant in the flower border.

Plan a visit to a larger garden if you want to see carpets of flowers and heart-lifting, large scale displays. You won’t be disappointed.