Garda dropped envelope of cash

A DISTRICT court judge has accepted jurisdiction in a case whereby a Clonakilty woman is alleged to have picked up an envelope containing €5,000 in cash which was accidentally dropped outside Dunmanway Garda Station by a garda.

He had withdrawn the money from his bank earlier that day, and didn’t realise he had dropped the envelope containing the cash outside the station, heard Clonakilty Court.

Elizabeth Foley of Templebryan South, Clonakilty, is charged with the theft of €5,000 on April 27th last and money laundering on April 29th,

while her father Jeremiah Foley of the same address is charged with money laundering also on the same date, April 29th.

Gardaí claim that she and her father then lodged different sums of the money into their bank accounts in two different banks.

Det Sgt Elaine Scannell of Dunmanway Garda Station told Judge John King that on April 27th, a garda had withdrawn €5,000 from his bank account and had it in an envelope to pay someone for work that had been done in his house.

‘He dropped the envelope outside

the garda station unbeknownst to him, and didn’t realise it was missing until the following day.

CCTV examined later showed Ms Foley approaching the door and picking up the white envelope,’ said Det Gda Scannell.

‘The following day she and Jeremiah Foley both lodged separate amounts into their bank accounts.’

The court heard all the money was paid back by both accused.

Judge King accepted jurisdiction in the case and remanded both accused on continuing bail to appear in court on April 1st.