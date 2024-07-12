GAA CLUB NEWS: Carbery Rangers crowned West Cork U14 champs

CARBERY RANGERS: The U14s are West Cork Division 1 champions after a well-deserved win, 7-8 to 4-4, against O’Donovan Rossa in the final played on a wet Thursday evening in Castlehaven. Captain Oisin McCarthy received the cup from Eddie Hayes.

Team: Charlie Jennings, Iarla Crowley, Sean McMahon, Eoin Kavanagh, Sean Murphy, Oisin McCarthy, Michael Hayes, Fionn Coppinger (4-0), Luke O’Neill (1-4), Jack Herlihy, Killian Fitzpatrick (0-1), Luke Crowley (1-0), Dylan Baker, Charlie Moore (1-2), John Harte. Subs: Victor Zielinski, Charlie Hennessy, Cathal Crowley, Finn McMahon, Cormac Buckley, Sam Maguire, Ryan Collins, Michael O’Shea, John Hayes.

Management: Bobby Kelly, John Hayes, John McMahon, Cian O’Mahony, Brian Hodnett.

Results – Rebel Óg West U18 Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers 2-12 Kinsale 6-9; Rebel Óg West U16 Football League Division 2, Carbery 1-13 Owen Gaels 3-7. Fixtures – Monday, 15th: Rebel Óg West U16 Football League Division 2, Carbery Rangers v Tadhg na Gael in Rosscarbery at 7pm. Wednesday, 17th: Rebel Óg West U18 Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Kilmurry away at 7pm.

ILEN ROVERS: The minor ladies lost to Kinsale by one point in the West Cork Ladies A League, 2-14 to Kinsale’s 4-9. The U14 boys lost by a point away to St Colum’s in the league, while the U16 boys were defeated by Sam Maguires, 0-11 to 2-7, in Rath; their last league game is next Monday against Naomh Abán in Ballyvourney. The junior ladies will play Bandon in their first round of West Cork Division 2 League on Thursday, 11th, in Bandon at 7.45pm. They have their county league final against Carrigtwohill on Monday, 15th, in Ahiohill. The U16 girls will play Courceys in Church Cross on Tuesday, 16th. The U14B girls are playing Ross away on Saturday at 5pm. Congratulations to the U14 Skibbereen Area Community Games team that won both their Munster semi-final and final on Saturday. Tara Duggan and Maggie Hallihane were Ilen’s representatives. Hard luck to the U12s who were knocked out by Kerry; club players on this panel were Alexis O'Regan, Maya O'Flynn and Lucy Murphy.

KILBRITTAIN: Fixtures – Thursday, 11th: JHL, Kilbrittain v St Mary’s in Enniskeane at 7.30pm. Sunday, 15th: Division 6 county league final, Kilbrittain v Erins Own in Ballincollig at 2pm.

KILMEEN-KILBREE: The minor footballers beat Kilbrittain away, 7-14 to 2-11. Goals by Cillian Twohig, Olan Murphy, Rory Twohig and Howard O’Donovan late in the first half gave Kilmeen a 4-5 to 0-6 advantage at half time. The minors play O’Donovan Rossa in the hurling league final in the coming week. The U16s defeated Western Gaels by 2-13 to 4-4 in the hurling league semi-final in Rossmore. First-half scores by Craig McCarthy, Howard O’Donovan and William Young gave Kilbree a four-point half-time lead, 1-3 to 0-2. Western Gaels scored three early goals in the second half. The Kilbree lads did not panic. Kilbree’s defending was superb from this point, led by Shane Clancy and Tadhg O’Brien. Scores by Donnacha Keohane, William Young, Tadhg O’Brien and Howard O’Donovan secured victory and qualification for the league final. The U14 footballers won away against Kilbrittain on Friday night, 2-8 to 0-5.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The U14 girls beat Bandon in the West Cork U14A League with a great comeback in the second half, 6-7 to 4-10. The U12 boys won their league game against Canovee. The U18 boys had a good win at home in the league against Macroom. The U14 boys came up short in their Division 1 Championship final against a very strong Carbery Rangers side. The junior ladies beat Rosscarbery in the Division 2B League, 2-18 to 1-7. Fixtures – Thursday, 11th: Carbery Junior hurling league v Dohenys in Dunmanway at 7.45pm. Monday, 15th: U21 hurling championship Kilbree in Dunmanway at 7.30pm.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Owen Gaels won the U16 hurling league final against Kilbrittain, 4-10 to 2-9, in Timoleague. Plunkett’s play Randol Óg in the Junior A Football League this Saturday, 13th, in Ballinacarriga at 7.30pm. Owen Gaels take on Ahán Gaels in the U21 hurling championship on Monday, 15th, in Ballinacarriga at 7.30pm.