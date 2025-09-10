Eilish O'Sullivan wants Cork to go global

WEST CORK is set to be exposed to global audiences in a whole new way when a dedicated TV station launches on our screens from December 1st.

Cork TV is the latest exciting new concept from the producers of the award-winning ‘Hot Country’ - which is the longest-running country music show in Europe.

Innishannon native and well-known Hot Country TV presenter Eilish O'Sullivan will be anchor of the new show.

‘This isn’t just a show – it’s a platform for Cork to speak to the world,’ Eilish said.

Hot Country TV proprietor Hugh O’Brien said: ‘This is a fresh and exciting television programme which is about to put Cork on the map like never before.

‘Cork TV, a brand new, hour-long show will begin airing on December 1st on Sky Channel 588 and Freeview Channel 279, free to air satellite, Youtube and www.hotcountrytv.com straight into homes across Ireland, the UK and worldwide.

‘It will showcase the stories, people, places, and culture that make Cork unique – from local legends and emerging talent to stunning scenery, community spirit and so much more.’

Hugh said Cork TV promises to be truly special in local pride and global reach.

The shows will be produced in conjunction with the London Irish Association, as well as the Corkman Association in Boston, New York and the UK, creating a strong bridge between the county and its vibrant diaspora communities abroad.

Producer Hugh O' Brien added: ‘By partnering with organisations in London, Boston and New York, we will be able to connect Corkonians everywhere to home, heritage, and heart.’

Whether you’re walking down Patrick Street or reminiscing from across the Atlantic, Cork TV is your front-row seat to everything Cork has to offer – from culture and cuisine to sport and song.

Hugh and Eilish are urging individuals and communities to get in touch if they have events or stories they would like to see featured on the show in the near future.

‘Cork TV will be visiting every town in Cork and if you have a good story to tell or ideas for show content, contact us by emailing [email protected] or calling 087 6859895,’ said Eilish.