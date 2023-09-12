From the parlour to the pod: How the O’Donovans have agri tourism sussed

A Bealad family have diversified into the tourist industry by offering six very stylish but traditional glamping pods, and visitors can also enjoy an authentic dairy farm experience

A WEST Cork dairy farmer is making the most of the natural beauty surrounding his land by diversifying into agri-toursim.

John O’Donovan and his family launched their venture called ‘Clonakilty Glamping’ last month and are already seeing huge demand and getting superb feedback.

Located at Bealad, 5km from Clonakilty, the site comprises three traditional style pods which are nestled into mature woodlands. There’s also a communal fully-equipped kitchen, shower and laundry block, and a recreational space with a pool table, table tennis, TV and other facilities uniquely located in a revamped hayshed.

As well as that, John and his family, wife Denise and children Eugene (nearly 19), John (nearly 16) and Alanah (17) offer their guests a fully immersive experience during their stay by showing them the day-to-day running of a working farm.

Guests are welcome to try their hand at milking the cows, feeding calves, collect eggs from the chickens and ducks, or enjoy a guided walk on the family’s land and enjoy views over Galley Head and Inchydoney.

They are also treated to a farm-to-fork breakfast of free-range hen and duck eggs, pasteurised milk from their own farm and freshly-made brown bread and scones, courtesy of Denise. The couple also offer pizzas cooked in their traditional on-site oven in the evenings.

‘We launched at the end of July and we’ve had guests every night since,’ said John.

‘We’ve had people from New York, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Brazil, and Ethiopia, as well as Ireland and the UK. It was quite the sight one evening to see a guest from Brazil dance the samba outside the milking parlour!’ he said.

John is a fourth generation dairy farmer and milks a herd of 100, with around 10 acres of tillage. Along with Denise, he has been mulling over the glamping idea for the past few years.

‘We saw the kids, when they were younger, dragging wood pallets up to the woods and making hideouts for themselves and we could see the potential there. It’s a really idyllic strip of mature woodlands.

‘Initially, we were thinking about diversifying when there was all that uncertainty surrounding Brexit. That was a big unknown at the time and we didn’t know how it was going to play out. It didn’t really materialise in the end for dairy farmers, but now there are the issues of banding and the fact that we may lose our derogation. We’re really being squeezed, and the only option now for dairy farmers is to take more land or find another income stream. I think more people will be looking at ways of diversifying like ourselves. This is about futureproofing the farm, and looking ahead for a retirement gig for myself,’ said John.

They applied for planning permission for six pods and to convert an existing shed for facilities in 2020, and got the green light before Christmas that year.

Work started in 2021 with the pods built on-site by a local carpenter. They each measure a roomy 12ft by 20ft and can sleep between two and six people, each with its own en-suite and private decking area.

Before opening, the couple visited other glamping sites in West Cork, and as far away as Mayo to pick up tips, and they also upskilled in various areas.

‘We did a course on diversification with Teagasc in Macroom in 2019 which was really helpful, and we’ve availed of advice from the Local Enterprise Office and Bord Fáilte. There’s a lot of information out there if you seek it out. People are very willing to help and steer you in the right direction if you just ask,’ said Denise.

The family will stay open until after the October mid-term, before taking a well-earned break. They have planning permission for three additional pods which they’ll develop in the future. One of the next pods will be wheelchair accessible (there’s already a wheelchair accessible shower and toilet installed).

‘We’re getting great reviews on Airbnb, which makes all the hard work worthwhile. People seem to be looking for something different and going by the cameras clicking full-time during the stays, they’re finding it here!’ said John.

See clonakiltyglamping.ie for more.