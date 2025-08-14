Four Talking Points from Cork's All-Ireland camogie final defeat

MATTHEW HURLEY goes through four talking points from Cork's 1-14 to 1-13 loss to Galway in the All-Ireland senior camogie final.

RED CARD REGRET

Hannah Looney’s dismissal was the big talking point of last Sunday’s All-Ireland final. The outcome of tight games swing on such calls. As per the rule book, referee Justin Heffernan got this decision right. It’s tough on Looney but you’re asking for trouble when you raise your hand towards another player’s face.

Cork did win the second-half 1-6 to 0-5 but the amount of times Galway picked up loose positions in the latter spell was staggering. Ciara Hickey’s deployment at sweeper meant the Tribeswomen had two extra players in the final third and were able to clear the danger whenever Cork hit long deliveries.

Overall, Galway won nine turnovers inside their 45-metre line during the second half. They outnumbered Cork and that was down to having an extra player.

Heffernan’s performance, discussed at length online, was highlighted by some questionable calls. Caomihe Kelly’s push on Amy Lee that resulted in a Galway point and Aoife Donohue’s foul on Amy O’Connor for Cork’s penalty, which could have been a red card, drew the Rebel’s ire. Yet, there can be no argument with the result.

GALWAY INTENSITY

The Connacht side have to be credited for their sheer work rate, particularly in the first half. For Galway to accrue 1-12 out of their 1-14 from turnovers was a fantastic return. To turnover 47 possessions in just over 60 minutes of camogie is astonishing.

Additionally, between the Cork 45 and 65-metre lines, Galway won nine possessions compared to the Rebels’ five. Amy Lee was allowed to take her puck-outs short, as shown by 91 percent win rate with 20 of them going to the defence.

As soon as Cork looked like gaining a foothold, Galway pressed hard. Ciara Hickey (seven turnovers) played a blinder as sweeper while Ailish O’Reilly (six), Ann Marie Starr and Shauna Healy (five turnovers each) all worked hard. Cork just couldn’t live with Galway’s intensity.

CORK ATTACKERS SHUNNED

The Cork full-forward line of Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey and Sorcha McCartan hit nothing from play during the entire game. McCartan didn’t even manage an attempted shot.

It would be easy to criticise Cork’s forwards but Galway’s full-back was simply outstanding.

As mentioned in last week’s Southern Star, Roisín Black was Galway’s only non-starter from their league final defeat to the Rebels (0-21 to 0-10). Black’s influence was certainly felt in Croke Park.

Shauna Healy and Dervla Higgins were immense too and didn’t give Cork’s main attacking threats an inch. Half-backs Ciara Hickey, Siobhan Gardner and Rachael Hanniffy did well to repeatedly cut out Cork’s attempted passes.

THREE TOO FAR

Sunday’s All-Ireland final reminded us of how difficult completing a three-in-a-row in camogie is. Cork were in flying form heading up to Croke Park after winning by an average of 20 points throughout the 2025 senior championship.

The Rebels were outworked by Galway last Sunday but to convert 70 percent of your efforts at goal was still a serious statistic in an All-Ireland final.

Since 1975, there has been only one county to complete a three-in-a-row, Wexford between 2010 and 2012. Yet, Wexford haven’t won an All-Ireland since 2013.

Galway has never achieved consecutive All-Ireland camogie final victories let alone a ‘three-peat’ in their history. The Connacht side will be hoping to break that duck next year while Cork will be hunting them down with a vengeance.