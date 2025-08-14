Bantry edge Castlehaven in U21A classic

BANTRY BLUES 3-13

CASTLEHAVEN 2-15

TOM LYONS REPORTS

LUKE Salter-Townshend’s winning point edged reigning champions Bantry Blues past Castlehaven following a classic Clóna Milk U21AFC semi-final in Aughaville last Saturday evening.

What a thrilling game of football.

For years we’ve been singing the praises of the U21 football grade as it never fails to produce games of the highest quality.

This semi-final between reigning champions Bantry Blues and Castlehaven ranks right at the top of the list.

Two teams, evenly matched and concentrating on attacking football played at a ferocious pace. Following a see-saw battle, the Haven finally managed to open a gap of four points with five minutes remaining.

The champions looked beaten, or so we thought. Bantry resurrected themselves with a late scoring burst that included a second goal from hal Paddy Cronin and Luke Salter-Townshend’s winning point.

Bantry a point in front, the Haven’s hopes hanging by a thread deep into injury time, but the drama was far from over.

Twice in the dying minutes the Haven worked themselves into scoring positions and extra-time looking inevitable. To the groans of the Haven supporters, both efforts swung wide of the posts.

The final whistle brought cheers of delight and relief from the Blues’ camp.

‘That was a tremendous game and another great advert for U21 football,’ Bantry Blues manager Ivan Kingston said.

‘It’s great to play against senior clubs in the division and have a whack off them. These lads realize they’re good enough to take on the best and beat them.

‘They can play at pace and move the ball around and when they’re allowed to do that, they’re an exceptional side.

‘We seemed to tire in the second half but brought in a few subs and they made the difference. I told the lads I’m unbelievably proud of them. We were four down near the end and managed to come back.

‘I’m delighted for lads like Paddy (Cronin) as he’s coming back from a bad accident and this is a huge boost to him.

‘ There were leaders everywhere on the pitch. If they can drive on and work for each other like that, then they’ll be hard to beat.’

***

The thrills came thick and fast from the first minute.

Jamie O’Driscoll cut through the Bantry defence only to have his point-blank shot saved by goalkeeper Ben Clancy. Dara Sheedy (free) opened the scoring and blazed wide across the goalmouth a minute later. Owen O’Neill doubled Bantry’s lead but the rest of the first quarter belonged to a rampant Haven.

The latter kicked five points without reply, aided by a stiff breeze. Danny O’Donovan, Eoin Maguire, Daniel McCarthy and Shane O’Connell (two) all scored.

Three points ahead, all the Haven’s good work was wiped out when Daire Kingston struck Bantry’s first goal after 20 minutes.

It was 1-4 to 0-7 at the break after William and Danny O’Donovan traded points with Dara Sheedy and Paddy Cronin. The Haven were unlucky to lose Jamie O’Driscoll to injury before the interval.

The second period surpassed the opening half hour for quality and drama.

Niall O’Callaghan pushed the Haven in front and Paddy Cronin, who thundered into the game, found the Haven’s net after a superb solo run by the outstanding Mark Óg O’Sullivan.

Eoin Maguire and Dara Sheedy swapped points and when Mícheál Maguire and Mark Crowley pointed, the sides were level again. Paddy Cronin and Eoin Maguire raised white flags before Bantry got on top.

Cillian O’Brien and Jack Sheedy scores had the Blues two in front as the game entered its final quarter. The Sheedy’s, Dara and Jack, along with the rampant Paddy Cronin, were creating havoc up front.

It all changed again when Mícheál Maguire blasted to the net and Daniel McCarthy edged the Haven two points ahead. Back came Bantry with Dara Sheedy and Paddy Cronin scores and it was all square once again.

The pace was incredible and when Daniel McCarthy palmed the ball to the Bantry net followed by a Danny O’Donovan point, the Haven, now four in front, seemed to be heading for victory.

Jack Sheedy and Mícheál Maguire (free) pointed, Sheedy struck again to narrow the gap to three and the noise hit a crescendo when Paddy Cronin found the net, following neat work from Daire Kingston and Luke Saltertownshend after 58 minutes.

It was Salter-Townshend who became the hero when he calmy struck over the winning point deep into injury-time.

The game ended in a welter of excitement as the Haven missed two chances to equalize. So, glory for Bantry but tough luck on a Haven side that lined out without four regular starters.

‘We have Ibane Gaels now in the final and they’re very strong,’ Ivan Kingston concluded.

‘We played them last season and won but they’ll be looking to come back at us now. We have a few injuries now that we need to get right. The lads were superb tonight, in trouble at some stages, but just kept the head down and drove on.

‘We’re not sure of the date for the final but at least we’re there. It is another day out.’

Scorers

Bantry Blues: Paddy Cronin 2-3; Dara Sheedy 0-4 (1f); Daire Kingston 1-0; Jack Sheedy 0-3; Cillian O’Brien; Eoin O’Neill and Luke Salter-Townshend 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Daniel McCarthy; Mícheál Maguire (1f) 1-2 each; Eoin Maguire, Danny O’Donovan 0-3 each; Shane O’Connell 0-2, William O’Donovan, Mark Crowley and Niall O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Ben Clancy, Christopher Cronin, Conor Cronin, Ruairí O’Shea, Cillian O’Brien, Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Fionn Barry, Stephen O’Donovan, Michael O’Donovan, Eli Reynolds, Dara Sheedy, Jack Sheedy, Owen O’Neill, Daire Kingston, Paddy Cronin. Sub: Oran Wiseman for D Kingston (20), Luke Saltertownshend for E Reynolds (50), Daire Kingston for O O’Neill (55), Billy Sheehan for D Sheedy (62).

Castlehaven: Cian O’Sullivan, Seán Maguire, Oisín Daly, Callun Moloney, William O’Donovan, Jamie O’Driscoll, Shane O’Connell, James Buckley, Cillian French, Mark Crowley, Danny O’Donovan, Niall O’Callaghan, Daniel McCarthy, Mícheál Maguire, Eoin Maguire.

Subs: Eamonn O’Donovan for J O’Driscoll (23).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).