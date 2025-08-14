Two appear in court over West Cork burglaries

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s appeared at Cork City District Court on Wednesday in connection with a number of burglaries in West Cork where a large amount of clothes were stolen.

A Garda spokesperson said that detective gardaí from both Bandon and Bantry Garda Stations had been investigating the burglaries which had occurred in West Cork in recent days.

As a result of their investigations they searched a house in the north side of Cork city on Tuesday morning and recovered a large amount of suspected stolen clothing. A car was also seized for technical examination.

The man and woman were arrested and charged and appeared before Cork City District Court on Wednesday.