Rosscarbery want to kick on in Cork LGFA intermediate championship

ROSSCARBERY begin their Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA intermediate county championship with a tough tie away to Midleton on a hectic weekend for West Cork clubs.

The progressive Rosscarbery-based setup is aiming to improve on last year’s run to the intermediate county semi-finals.

A young panel, under a new management team including Dinny Enright, Michael Paul Hicks and Niall O’Sullivan face two early tests. First up is an away assignment against last years’ junior A county champions Midleton. That is followed by another road trip to face the team that defeated them in last year’s intermediate semi-finals, Naomh Abán.

‘It’s very important that we get off to a good start in the first game or two,’ Rosscarbery mentor Niall O’Sullivan said.

‘They are our toughest tests. I wouldn’t write off Fermoy or any other of the intermediate teams. This time of year, it’s all about planning. The hard work is done on the training pitch now at this stage. So, it’s about planning and preparing the girls for their upcoming matches.’

Valley Rovers are the other West Cork LGFA club involved in this year’s intermediate grade. A young panel take on a Fermoy club relegated from last year’s senior grade on Sunday.

***

Further down the Cork LGFA grades, Bantry Blues’ superb run to this year’s Division 2 county league final augurs well for their junior A championship opener at home to Douglas.

Eve Murphy, Rachel Murphy, Sarah Bishop and Laura Dempsey are expected to feature prominently for the Blues this term.

Elsewhere in the junior A grade, Ava O’Donovan, Michelle Duggan, Eirinn O’Donovan and Mairead Crowley will be amongst the Dohenys players hoping to get last year’s county runners-up off to a positive start at home to Donoughmore.

Tadhg Mac Carthaigh being their junior B county championship against Nemo Rangers in Caheragh. Ellen Hurley, Maureen Keating, Alaia O’Sullivan and Amy McKennedy will be central to the West Cork side’s aspirations.

There is an intriguing matchup between Bandon and Beara in the junior E championship in Bandon on Sunday evening.

FIXTURES

(All 3pm throw-ins unless otherwise stated)

Friday, August 15

Cork Credit Unions JGFC: Ballygarvan v Keelnameela in Ballygarvan at 8pm

Sunday, August 17

Cork Credit Unions IFC: Midleton v Rosscarbery in Midleton, Valley Rovers v Fermoy in Brinny

Cork Credit Unions JAFC: Bantry Blues v Douglas in Wolfe Tone Park at 3pm, Dohenys v Donoughmore in Dunmanway

Cork Credit Unions JBFC: Ibane Ladies v Ballinora (Group 1), Tadhg Mac Carthaigh v Nemo Rangers in Caheragh (Group 2)

Cork Credit Unions JCFC: Bandon v Beara in Bandon at 6pm, Courcey Rovers v Mallow in Ballinspittle at 6pm

Cork Credit Unions JDFC: Ilen Rovers v St Finbarr’s in Rath

Cork Credit Unions JFFC: St Catherines v Clann na nGael (Group 1), St Colum’s v Carrigtwohill in Kealkill at noon (Group 2)