Formidable Bal hit their stride at the right time to book spot in Carbery JAHC final

Ballinascarthy 1-20

St James 0-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BALLINASCARTHY are back in the RCM Tarmacadam Junior A Hurling Championship final.

The 2021 and ’22 champions saw off the spirited challenge of St James thanks to a virtuoso second-half performance that saw them outscore their opponents by 0-12 to 0-3 at Enniskeane on Sunday.

While St James gave it their all and were well in contention for three-quarters of a highly competitive joust, tired legs and limbs finally began to feel the strain as a tsunami of late scores by impressive duo Timmy and Cillian Cullinane, augmented by the free-taking of Jeremy Ryan, propelled the Reds past the winning post to earn their place in the decider against Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas.

Three points by Jeremy Ryan (free), Brian O’Donovan and Cillian Cullinane, with a delightful score by St James talisman James O’Driscoll, punctuated the early action.

Bal began to go up the gears as by the end of the first quarter they led by 0-5 to 0-2, fine scores by Cristóir Hayes – the only Saints forward outside James O’Driscoll to find the range – and Bal’s effective wing-forward Conall Cullinane kept things ticking over. The ability of Ballinascarthy to use the wings to good effect had the Saints defence under the cosh, despite staunch defending by David Hayes, Peter Whelton and James O’Sullivan.

When they did manage to get their attack in motion, Bal’s half-back trio of Ciarán Nyhan, who had a splendid second half, Jeremy Ryan and Tristan Walsh all battened down the hatches effectively. Back at the ranch, James O’Brien, Pádraic Cullinane and Daniel Nyhan were giving great cover to impressive goalkeeper Darragh Hennessy. It meant that James O’Driscoll was often ploughing a lone furrow up front, but the brilliance of his play and free-taking still left the Saints in with a good chance.

However, just when the Saints thought they had got a bit of a respite, a move involving pacy centre-forward Seán Ryan and the hard-working Eoin O’Brien to find Jeremy Ryan in isolation culminated with an all-out Reds offensive. No better man than Brian O’Donovan to finish off the move as his shot just eluded the excellent Diarmuid O’Donovan to cross the line in the 20th minute.

To their credit, St James bounced back. Two points on the trot by O’Driscoll cut the margin, with just a goal separating the teams at the break, 1-8 to 0-8.

Jeremy Ryan pointed on the resumption, but it was two sublime scores by a now rampant Timmy Cullinane that really caught the eye. With Bal leading by 1-12 to 0-9, it was the turn of Cillian Cullinane to replicate the feat of his namesake, bisecting the uprights twice for two cracking points.

There was no way back for the Saints now, Bal cruising in autopilot. Timmy and Cillian Cullinane, Conall Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan and Brian O’Donovan all split the posts, with the winners through to a meeting with Diarmuid Ó Mathúna on Sunday, October 20th.

Ballinascarthy manager JC O’Flynn felt that further progress had been made by his side but felt they were still not the finished article.

‘Look, we lost a semi-final last year at this stage here and consequently were very focussed today, probably as focussed as we have been all year,’ O’Flynn said.

‘We are improving all the time, game by game and now have qualified for the final against Mathúnas. This will bring another major challenge – they have quality players all over the pitch.

‘This was probably our best performance to date, but we need to improve further to win the final. I am very pleased with our application, tenacity and spirit displayed today. I think our defence was excellent. It is all to play for, finals are hard to win’.

Our Stars: On a day when James O’Driscoll excelled for St James, Ballinascarthy had two aces in the pack in the shape of Cillian and Timmy Cullinane who collectively amassed eight magnificent scores, sharing the gong.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 0-7 (7f); Brian O’Donovan 1-3; Timmy Cullinane, Cillian Cullinane 0-4 each; Conall Cullinane 0-2.

St James: James O’Driscoll 0-10 (7f); Cristóir Hayes 0-1.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; James O’Brien, Pádraic Cullinane, Daniel Nyhan; Tristan Walsh, Ciarán Nyhan, Jeremy Ryan; Luke Murray, Seamus McCarthy; Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan, Conall Cullinane; Timmy Cullinane, Brian O’Donovan, Eoin O’Brien.

Subs: Cian Ryan for Luke Murray (blood sub, 11), Luke Murray for Cian Ryan (26), Cian Ryan for Seamus McCarthy (42), Daniel O’Brien for Pádraic Cullinane (55).

St James: Diarmuid O’Donovan; Peter Whelton, Micheál McCarthy (D), David Hayes; Ian Evans, James O’Sullivan, Donnacha McCarthy; Kevin O’Leary, Cathal Hennessy; Kevin O’Brien, Cristóir Hayes, Micheál McCarthy (B); Joe O’Sullivan, Conor Hayes, James O’Driscoll.

Subs: Paul O’Sullivan for Micheál McCarthy (D), Conor Whelton for Ian Evans (42), Seamus McCarthy for Cristóir Hayes (42).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).