FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Castlehaven eye semi-final spot while Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Dohenys battle to avoid drop

MATTHEW HURLEY takes a look at the big football games involving West Cork clubs this weekend

Castlehaven v Newcestown,

PSFC Group 1, Sunday (Rossmore, 4pm)

BOTH Castlehaven and Newcestown are already through to the knockout stages, so this is a game to decide who tops the group and potentially progresses directly to the semi-final. Brian Hurley returned for Haven in round two against Valley Rovers and hit 0-9 in their 2-22 to 1-12 win. Jack Cahalane, Mark Collins and Michael Hurley will add their usual threat. Newcestown have a danger man of their own – David Buckley has scored 0-23 in two games, including six two-pointers, and is currently the competition’s top scorer. Coming up against the county champions will be a test of Buckley’s mettle. This should be an entertaining match with the pressure largely off both.

Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers

PSFC Group 2, Sunday (Ballinacarriga, 4pm)

Who would have thought this local derby would boil down to essentially a relegation semi-final between these neighbours, but here we are. The loser will definitely end up in the relegation play-off, while a draw may not necessarily help Clonakilty due to scoring difference. History is not on Clon’s side – they haven’t beaten Ross in the championship since 2006. In the first two games, arguably Ross have performed better, losing narrowly to Carrigaline (2-11 to 1-13) and St Finbarr’s (1-10 to 0-11). John O’Rourke, Padraig Hodnett and Timmy Cullinane have been impressive for Ross, but in this sort of game form goes out the window. It’s all on the day, and if Conor Daly – who has scored both of Clonakilty’s goals so far – or Darragh Gough catch fire, this will be an interesting tie.

Dohenys v O’Donovan Rossa,

SAFC Group 3, Sunday (Drimoleague, 2pm)

Like Clon and Ross, both of these sides are in the relegation conversation, with the loser definitely going to the play-off. Dohenys will also be there if this finishes a draw. O’Donovan Rossa still have a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stage, but they must win here and hope Bishopstown do them a favour against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. This wasn’t the championship Dohenys’ boss Declan O’Dwyer had envisaged, especially given that the Dunmanway men reached the last four in the past two seasons. Fionn Herlihy and Mark Buckley will need to catch fire, while Gene Hourihane’s Rossas have shown bright sparks but need to translate performances into a win.

Bantry Blues v Nemo Rangers,

PIFC Group 1, Saturday (Rosscarbery, 6pm)

Bantry must win this game or else face a relegation play-off – not what they had foreseen at the start of the championship. While they can still make the knockout stages, albeit with a slim chance, their minds will be focused on getting the victory they need against Nemo Rangers’ second string. Blues’ aspirations aren’t helped by the absence of talisman Ruairí Deane through injury, while Cork U20 Dara Sheedy struggled with an ankle knock in the Carbery U21A football final. Bantry must dig deep to get the result they need.

Naomh Abán v Bandon,

PIFC Group 2, Saturday (Kilmichael, 6pm)

Bandon are in a healthy position but need to win here and look for things to go their way – specifically, they need Rockchapel to beat Glanmire. Naomh Abán have already qualified for the knockout phase as group winners and may take their foot off the gas, but there is the added carrot of a direct semi-final passage if they win. Michael Cahalane and Mark Sugrue have been in their usual good form for the Lilywhites, and they will be hoping youngsters such as Jack Cullinane can continue his decent run. With Bandon progressing to the hurling knockouts last weekend, can the footballers emulate that achievement?

Kiskeam v Castletownbere,

PIFC Group 3, Saturday (Newcestown, 6pm)

Despite their 5-11 to 0-5 defeat to Uibh Laoire, Castletownbere are still in a strong position to qualify from Group 3. They need only a draw against a Kiskeam side with no wins to date. The Beara club’s round-one win over Macroom (1-12 to 0-14) put them in an ideal spot, even before the Uibh Laoire loss. It is in Castletownbere’s own hands. Fintan Fenner and James Harrington have been standouts so far and will need to be in top form to get the job done.

Adrigole v Ballinora,

IAFC Group 1, Saturday (Moneyvollahane, 4pm)

Adrigole are already through to the knockout stages but will be looking to seal a semi-final place with their third win from three. After beating Glanworth (2-15 to 0-6) and St Finbarr’s second string (2-13 to 1-8), the Beara club is on a roll and are the only side in the fourth tier with a 100 percent record. Ben O’Sullivan has been in flying form with 3-4 in two games. Ballinora only need a draw to advance to the knockouts.

Gabriel Rangers v Dromtarriffe

IAFC Group 2, Saturday (Castletownkenneigh, 4pm)

A draw will suffice for Gabriel Rangers to make the quarter-finals, as they face a Dromtarriffe side not in contention to qualify. Mike O’Brien’s side have shown flashes of good play so far, with Keith O’Driscoll, Paddy O’Driscoll and Chris Moynihan excelling in their win over Mitchelstown (0-19 to 0-16) and their draw with Kildorrery (1-15 apiece), where a last-minute goal denied them victory. The Ballydehob club reached the semi-finals last year, losing by just a point to eventual champions Glanmire. If they win here, they could return to that stage instantly.

Ilen Rovers v St Vincent’s,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday (Ahiohill, 4pm)

Ilen need only a draw to seal progression, and the club has shown great resolve this year. After a tough few years that saw them drop from the top tier down to the fourth, they are now starting to get results, beating Boherbue (1-12 to 0-12) before drawing with Kilmurry (1-14 apiece). With Dan MacEoin back in the fold, Ilen look in a good place. They face a St Vincent’s side who have lost both games so far but can still call upon the likes of Blake Murphy for inspiration.

Urhan v St Nick’s,

IAFC Group 3, Friday (Dunmanway, 7.30pm)

If Urhan win here, they progress. If it’s a draw, they will need Ballydesmond to beat Canovee. A loss would mean elimination. A morale-boosting victory over Ballydesmond (1-18 to 2-12) was just what the doctor ordered after a heavy defeat to Canovee (2-21 to 1-11). Conchubar Harrington, Martin McCarthy, Alan Elphick and Ciarán O’Sullivan all impressed in that win, and if the Beara club wish to achieve quarter-final progression, they need to be in top form once more.