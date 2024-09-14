Five-goal Dunmanway maintain 100 percent Premier record

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IN a thrilling PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division clash, Dunmanway Town made it two wins from two after beating Castletown Celtic 5-4 in a nine-goal classic.

Three goals in as many minutes inside the final quarter was the turning point in this rip-roaring contest. Castletown led at the break, 2-1, with James Berryman and Barry O'Mahony on target. Gavin Dullea got Dunmanway's opener. When Niall O'Halloran scored for Celtic in the 57th minute, Castletown looked set to claim the points.

However, two goals from William Hennigan in the 72nd and 74th minutes, with a Barry O'Neill strike sandwiched in between, swung the game completely on its head. Town were now 4-3 in front. Hennigan secured his hat-trick in the 84th minute giving them a two-goal cushion. Jack O'Callaghan pulled one back for Celtic in stoppage time but it wasn't enough, as the Dunmanway men moved to the top of the Premier Division.

Drinagh Rangers started their season with the long trip to face Beara United on Sunday, and came away with a 6-2 victory. Michael Hennigan opened the scoring for Drinagh in the 11th minute. Beara equalised in the 15th minute through Chaelim Murphy. It was level at the interval but Drinagh turned up the heat in the second period. Two goals from Barry O’Driscoll (T) and Barry O’Driscoll (H) gave Drinagh a 3-1 lead. James O'Sullivan replied instantly for the home side but it only drove Drinagh on. Harry Carey (64), Tom McQueen (74) and Sean Calnan (90) added further goals as Drinagh’s firepower proved too much for United.

Clonakilty Soccer Club began their defence of the Premier Division with a comfortable 2-0 away victory over Drinagh Rangers B. Chris Collins scored both goals, netting in the 30th and 66th minutes, as John Leahy's side got off to the perfect start.

***

The weekend's action in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship kicked off on Friday night with Mizen Hob securing a 4-1 win over Castlelack. Shane O’Mahony opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Michael O’Reilly doubling the lead in the 35th. Brian Lordon pulled one back for Castlelack in the 59th minute, but Mizen Hob responded with goals from Darren O’Donovan (65) and Padraig Reidy (82) to seal the victory.

Skibbereen AFC made it two wins from two with a 3-1 victory over Bay Rovers. Niall O’Regan scored just two minutes in, with John O’Donovan adding another in the sixth minute to give Skibb the perfect start. Michael O’Regan extended the lead in the 58th minute, with Bay Rovers grabbing a consolation through an Eoin Bowden penalty in the 78th minute.

There must have been debate over who took home the match-ball when Baltimore thrashed Skibbereen Celtic 7-1, with Tadgh Garrett and Dan MacEoin each netting a hat-trick. Paddy Collins was also on the scoresheet in the 68th minute, while Dan Bucur was Celtic's sole scorer.

Aultagh Celtic recorded a 4-1 victory over Spartak Mossgrove on Sunday. James O’Driscoll opened the scoring with a penalty in the tenth minute, followed by goals from Oisin O’Connell in the 14th minute and Dan O’Connell just before the break. Spartak's Joe Kenneally scored in the 65th minute to make it 3-1, but Sean Moynihan replied instantly for Aultagh to quench any thoughts of a Spartak comeback.

Ardfield got their season off to a winning start after comfortably defeating Aultagh Celtic B 2-0. Ben Lenihan scored early in the 60th minute, while Frank Meaney added a second in the 80th to wrap up their first three points of the season.