Father and son remanded on Dunmanway assault charge

A DUNMANWAY man and his son accused of assaulting two of their family members in an apparent dispute over land have been further remanded in custody until September 3rd.

Jerry Brennan Snr (77) of Longbridge, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, and his son William Brennan (31), of the same address, both appeared in custody at Clonakilty District Court last Thursday, following their appearance at Bantry District Court the previous Monday, where bail was refused by Judge Brendan O’Reilly in both cases.

Judge O’Reilly was informed at the court appearance that gardaí were concerned about the escalation of a 14-year-old family dispute, which involved Jerry Sr, his wife, and their three sons.

Gardaí claim that Jerry Brennan Sr assaulted his son Jerry Jnr, also known as Jeremiah, causing him harm, as well as assaulting another son, John, also causing him harm, on Saturday August 17th last. He is also being charged with the possession of a knife with a sharply pointed blade.

William Brennan is charged with assaulting his brother, Jerry Jnr, causing him harm, as well as assaulting his other brother John, causing him harm, on the same date.

Both John and Jerry Jr Brennan were subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for their injuries.

At last Thursday’s court sitting, Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Brendan O’Reilly that they are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He said the State was seeking a further remand in custody until they receive that direction.

Solicitors for both men consented for their clients to be held in custody until September 3rd, while solicitor Myra Dinneen, representing Jerry Brennan Sr, consented for her client to appear by video link for the next court appearance.

Judge O’Reilly said the court would reserve its decision on the granting of free legal aid for William Brennan because, he said, certain assets in a statement of means handed into court were not valued. He also observed that William Brennan’s weekly income is very high.

Both men will appear again at Clonakilty District Court on September 3rd.