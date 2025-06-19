Man hid money under car park wheelie bin during garda chase

A DISTRICT court judge has told a man who hid over €1,600 under a wheelie bin in a Clonakilty car park over three years ago that he needs to provide a receipt, after he claimed the money came from the sale of an e-bike.

Anthony Coone, with an address at Malrour West, Ballinscarthy was at Clonakilty District Court last week where gardaí made a police property application in relation to €1,640 which was seized from Mr Coone on April 19th 2022, which they believed was accrued as a result of a criminal offence.

Gda Shane Gray told Judge Treasa Kelly that on that date he was on patrol on Kent Street in Clonakilty when he came across Mr Coone.

‘He fled and I chased him and saw that he hid a quantity of cash under a wheelie bin. There was also a strong smell of cannabis coming from him and he was hiding the money,’ said Gda Gray, who added that Mr Coone hadn’t come looking to get it back since.

Mr Coone told the judge that he had sold an electric bike for €1,600, that he had received as a Christmas present from his parents, but did not have a receipt for its sale.

Having heard the evidence of Gda Gray, Judge Kelly said it didn’t sound like the money came from the sale of an electric bike.

‘You need a receipt to get this money back, and maybe ask your parents,’ said Judge Kelly. The case was adjourned by the judge until July 1st for the receipt of the sale of the electric bike to be produced in court.