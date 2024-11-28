FARM CLASSICS: Massey Ferguson a 1950s beast

THE Massey Ferguson 35 needs little introduction - the successor to the popular TE-20 or ‘little grey fergie’. For many, it was their first foray into introducing a tractor to the farm, or indeed upgrading their TE-20 to a more capable tractor.

Most importantly, it saw the introduction of the famous triple triangle logo, and red and grey paintwork, which set the foundation for brand loyalty, with farmers often purchasing subsequent Massey Ferguson tractors. At 38hp the ‘35’ was a super workhorse, literally replacing horses on farms. Its larger sibling, the MF 65, joined the 35 two years later in 1958, and at 50hp, was deemed a real beast.

Manufactured in the Banner Lane assembly plant in Coventry, the FE-65 was launched in 1958, and sported the familiar red and grey livery and famous triple triangle logo on the nose grill as Massey Harris and Harry Ferguson firms were branded as one global entity.

The 65 is fitted with a four-cylinder, 3.1 litre Perkins engine producing 50hp. The tractor is equipped with a 6F/2R gearbox, split over a High and Low ratios providing a greater range of speeds for working tasks. The larger left hand lever selects gear 1-3 as well as reverse, while the shorter right hand lever selects High, Low as well as a neutral ‘Start’ safety gear. The gear pattern is cast into the gearbox housing which is useful touch.

A dual clutch disengaged the transmission drive when pressed ‘most’ of the way to the floor, while still maintaining drive to the PTO or hydraulics. When fully pressed, drive to both the gearbox and PTO was terminated, all of which was a great advance. Twin lever draft control was also standard-governing both working depth and height of an implement, as well as disk brakes.

Furthermore, the tractor could be specified higher from with additional options such as a differential lock; providing the tractor with increased traction when going got tough, power steering; to take the arm wrestling out of tight manoeuvres, and a high capacity hydraulic pump; ideal for loader work and tipping larger trailers.

The rear wheel rims are the tell-tale sign of a MF65 from a distance. Made up of a centre dish, an outer dish and rim, they can be adjusted to alter the track width of the tractor.

