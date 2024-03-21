FARM CLASSICS: Another beauty from John Deere’s near-perfect 10 series

RELEASED in 1998, much acclaim of the 6010 range goes to the outstanding 6910, the six-cylinder range topper in the mid weight series. However, John Deere did not forget the popularity of 4 cylinder ‘pocket-rocket’ tractors such as the 2650 and 2850 of the late 80s and the need for capable, lightweight tractors in the sub 100hp bracket.

To cater for this market, the 6010 line up also included the 6110, 6210, 6310, and 6410. These tractors had evolved from the previous 6000 range with increased levels of power, refinement, and comfort.

The successor to the 6000 range of tractors, the John Deere 6010 or ‘10’ series proved to be hugely popular selling in large numbers with models still commanding high resale value to this day. Building upon the success of John Deere’s new full frame and modular design, the Mannheim-built tractors offered an excellent balance of electrics, functionality and power and more importantly, excellent reliability.

In appearance, the 6210 looks similar to it 6910 siblings, however the wheelbase and stature of the tractor is obviously smaller. The power of the 6210 comes from the 4.5l John Deere PowerTech engine, turbocharged to produce a commendable 90hp for a small frame tractor. Tipping the scales at 4.5tons, the 6210 has a hydraulic output of 95l/min, while the rear linkage is capable of lifting close to 2.5tons off the ground.

The PowerQuad transmission provides 24F/24R gears through a six-speed gearbox with four powershifts in each or a 16F/16R through a four-speed gearbox, while a newly designed optional shuttle lever found its home to the left of the dash.

Inherited from the 6000 series, the TechCenter cab was updated to become a brighter cab with a newly designed right hand console with master panel for lighting controls and ventilation. A quieter cab with improved air conditioning, a passenger seat was also on the options list. The fully adjustable Gen 2 dash console also featured anti-glare, scratch-free glass.

The 6210 was available in top end ‘Premium’ spec or basic ‘SE’ specification. Some of the major differences on the SE models include a 16F/16R transmission, lower lift capacity and hydraulic output, bonnet mounted exhaust as well as a more basic cab and lighting package. The 6210 was also available in 2wd format to add to its manoeuvrability and with TLS front suspension for added comfort.

Lightweight, powerful and nimble, the 6210 was a capable tractor. The closed centre hydraulics are capable of 96l/min making the 6210 a great match for a front loader with good cycle times.

