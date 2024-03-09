Expansion of Lisavaird headquarters is appealed

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

PLANS to expand the Lisavaird Co-op headquarters at Tullyneasky near Clonakilty have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The Co-op originally submitted plans in 2020 to Cork County Council for a major overhaul of the premises at Tullyneasky that was granted permission in January 2021.

The planning application sought permission for the demolition of the existing HGV / truck maintenance garage, grocery shop, and offices as well as a timber shed and filling station.

The new development includes a new two-storey office building, a new single-storey grocery shop, fuel pumps, forecourt area and canopy and the relocation of the existing entrances. The development also includes new parking areas but will retain the existing agri and hardware shop.

In January this year county planners approved a second application which sought to change some aspects of the original plan. The new application seeks to increase the site area and create a lorry parking area. It also seeks to relocate the vehicle entrance, modify the parking layout and erect signage at the grocery shop and forecourt area.

But this second application has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Eileen Lynch, owner of a property directly opposite where the proposed new lorry parking area would be located.

In her submission Ms Lynch states that the proposed development would result in ‘a substantial depreciation of the value of my property, which prior to this, would have a view of hedgerow and fields’.

She adds that she is concerned about the proposed lorry parking and entrance, ‘which will increase noise pollution ... from early morning, cars, tractors, delivery vehicles etc. throughout the day’, she claims.

The appellant also raised concerns about dust pollution from lorries and other vehicles and potential danger to public safety.

‘This proposed development has already caused extreme stress and anxiety for both myself and my husband and will have a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of my family if permitted,’ she stated.

The case is due to be decided by June 10th.