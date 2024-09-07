Dunmanway U13s the talk of the Town after U13 title win

BY GER McCARTHY

DUNMANWAY Town deservedly claimed the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 Schoolgirls Premier title. A hard-earned victory away to Riverside Athletic put the seal on a dominant title success.

Lucy McCarthy opened the scoring for the visitors at Carbery Park. Riverside battled valiantly before Amelie McCarthy doubled Town’s lead. Niamh Sweetnam’s strike wrapped up a 3-0 win. Lauren Mawe Downey, Niamh Sweetnam, Mia Coughlan and Cadhla McCarthy stood out for the newly crowned champions.

The Dunmanway squad was presented with their U13 Schoolgirls Premier League trophy following the completion of their final league clash at home to Castlelack last Monday evening.

‘I’d like to congratulate the girls who have won back-to-back league titles,’ Dunmanway Town’s Dan McCarthy said.

‘The girls won this season’s U13 Premier League after winning the U12 Schoolgirls Championship the year before in what was their first-ever season.

‘They are an amazing bunch who rarely miss a training session or game. They are always eager to improve and develop. The team has gone from strength to strength since they started with numbers growing all the time.’

‘We started two years ago with 23 players and, to date, have lost none,’ Dunmanway’s Aidan McCarthy added.

‘I’d like to thank the parents for bringing the girls to all our training sessions and games as well as being a great help and support.

‘None of this could have started without sponsorship. We are lucky to have great sponsors in SpiceOLife and Hurley and White Construction. We can’t thank them enough. I’d also like to thank Dunmanway Rugby Club for allowing us the use of their fantastic facilities.’

The Dunmanway Town U13 schoolgirls’ squad includes Threasa Crowley, Cadhla McCarthy, Saoirse Duggan, Mollie O’Brien, Jessica Harrington, Mia Coughlan, Niamh Sweetnam, Lucy McCarthy, Keira Kelly, Lauren Mawe Downey, Amelie McCarthy, Rachel O’Leary, Emily Hayes, Kaitlyn Healy, Lauren McSweeney, Jennifer Crowley, Faye Barry, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Sophie Mawe Downey and Ruby White.

***

Sullane and Clonakilty AFC’s U14 Schoolgirls Premier League clash ended 4-1 to the former in Ballyvourney. Sally McAuley netted for Clonakilty but Abbie Scanlon (2), Aisling Kelleher and Eithne Ní Laocha strikes elevated Sullane into second place in the table.

Bay Rovers got off the mark in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 success away to Drinagh Rangers. A Lily Rose O’Donovan strike plus two own goals helped Bay emerge winners for the first time this term. Caoimhe Lennon replied for Rangers.

Bay were back in U12 Schoolgirls Premier action last Saturday, travelling to Lyre Rovers and registering a 2-1 triumph. Laoise Hurley netted for the hosts but a goal in each half from Issy Ross won it for Bay.

Clonakilty AFC United registered their first U12 Schoolgirls Championship win of the season at home to Castlelack. Ella Coakley netted the winner in a 1-0 victory. Clonakilty were not as fortunate in their next outing, losing 2-0 to Riverside Athletic. Annabella McCarthy and Sarah Barrett scored for the visitors in Ballyvackey.