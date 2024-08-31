Dunmanway and Lyre lead the way in U13 Schoolboys Premier

BY GER McCARTHY

A BUSY period in the SuperValu WCSSL’s U13 schoolboys age-grades has seen movement at the top of the Premier, Championship and League One tables.

Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers sit joint-first in the U13 Schoolboys Premier following the latest round of action. Issac McInerney and Niall Jennings netted in Lyre’s 2-1 success away to Castlelack. Jack Allen replied for the Brinny team.

In the same division, Bay Rovers proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC United in Kealkill. Aidan Whooley scored twice for the visitors but that wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 loss. Killian O’Sullivan’s hat-trick and an Eoghan Hickey effort moved Bay within three points of the leaders.

Despite not playing, a busy U13 Schoolboys Championship period ended with Drinagh Rangers still leading the way atop the division. Togher Celtic edged Beara United 3-2 to pick up their second U13 Championship win of the season. Jack Buttimer (2) and Clodagh Crowley found the net for Celtic with Rian Lowney amongst the goals for United.

A good spell for Skibbereen Dynamos saw the Baltimore Road club register three consecutive victories. Liam Allan (2), Fiachra Garrett, Ryan O’Driscoll and Jake Holmes scored in Skibbereen’s 5-1 victory at Bay Rovers. Jamie O’Connor was Bay’s lone scorer.

Dynamos overcame Ardfield 2-0 a few days later thanks to a Fiachra Garrett brace. Garrett (2), Fynn Ryan and Jake Holmes scored in Skibb’s 4-1 triumph at Togher Celtic. Tadgh O’Farrell replied for Togher.

Ardfield overpowered Bay Rovers in the Showgrounds with Michael O’Shea (3), Dylan Baker (2), Jack Hegarty (2), Ronan Dunne and Brehon O’Mahony all scoring.

Bunratty United recorded their sixth U13 Schoolboys League One victory courtesy of a 3-0 triumph at home to Dunmanway Town to remain top of the table.

***

Dunmanway Town missed an opportunity to go top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier following a 2-1 defeat to Sullane. Cole O’Tuama and Beirti De Roiste netted for the Ballyvourney club. Ben Marchie was on target for Town.

Inter Clonakilty remain a point ahead of joint-second placed Dunmanway and Sullane. Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Premier, Drinagh Rangers defeated Bay Rovers 2-0.

Skibbereen proved too strong for Kilmichael Rovers, winning 5-2 at the Baltimore Road to solidify second place in the U14 Schoolboys Championship. Fionn Burgoyne was one of the visitors’ scorers but a Jamie Dowdall hat-trick enabled Skibbereen to claim their fifth league win.

In the same division, Ardfield edged Clonakilty Celtic 2-1 following a terrific local derby at the Showgrounds. Michael O’Shea netted twice for the visitors with Robert Leahy replying for Clonakilty.

***

Sean Platt, Tom Antoine and Rory Connolly scored in Ardfield’s 3-0 U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group B win away to Riverside Athletic. Skibbereen Athletic and Dunmanway Town Dynamos drew 1-1 in U12 Schoolboys League One. Luke Morrissey netted for Dynamos with Conor Duggan scoring for Athletic.