Drunk man made 115 emergency calls in eight hours

A 36-YEAR-old man who rang emergency services 115 times over an eight-hour period last January has been convicted of the offence.

Encho Kirilov, with an address at Burren, Kilbrittain, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to ringing 999 while intoxicated, contrary to Section 13 of the Post Office Act.

Insp Ian O’Callaghan told Judge Philip O’Leary that the defendant made 115 calls to 999 between 7.08pm and 3.22am on January 26th and 27th last.

‘As a result of the high volume of calls made that night, Sgt Vivienne Nagle from Anglesea Street Garda Station contacted Bandon Garda Station to make contact with the defendant about the abuse of the service,’ said Insp O’Callaghan.

‘Gardaí from Bandon called to his home in Kilbrittain and he indicated that he would stop ringing the number. It also emerged that on January 23rd last Gda Aishling O’Connell had cautioned him, too, about abusing the service.’

The court heard that on March 6th last Gda Paul Glesson arrested him for the offence. The defendant has six previous convictions, and Judge O’Leary said this was an unusual set of offences.

Solicitor Cillian McCarthy said that around the time of this incident, his client, originally from Bulgaria, and has been living here for 10 years, was suffering from mental health issues and was drinking also at the time. He said his client’s relationship with a woman had also broken up.

‘He is apologising to the court and the gardaí for wasting valuable time. He hasn’t come to garda attention since and he has cut down his alcohol intake and is working closely with his probation officer,’ said Mr McCarthy.

He said his client is on disability and had been living in a caravan with no facilities. ‘He keeps to himself and only comes to garda attention when he is drinking.’

Judge O’Leary convicted and fined him €150 and gave him three months to pay the fine. He also directed that he entered a probation bond for six months where he is to be of good behaviour and refrain from drinking alcohol.