Donal very proud to pass on the IFA baton in West Cork

The annual general meeting of the IFA’s West Cork branch takes place in Dunmanway tonight, and Donal O’Donovan will be stepping down as the West Cork chairperson

IT’S more than 20 years since Donal O’Donovan took part his first demonstration as a member of the IFA.

‘I remember it was January 6th, 2003, I drove a tractor from Bantry to Bandon,’ he recalled.

‘Two others – Denis Regan and the then chair of the West Cork IFA Bernard O’Donovan – drove all the way Dublin. Farming incomes were at a real low and it was a very tough time for farmers.’

It marked the beginning of Donal’s active involvement in the IFA, and two decades in various roles in the organisation in West Cork, as secretary, vice-chairman, and for the past four years, chairman.

Donal farms north of Dunmanway, with around 50 cows and some forestry, while his wife Catriona is also involved in working on the farm, having recently retired after decades of service in healthcare.

He has three daughters: Niamh, a teacher; Aoife, a cardiac physiologist, and Dearbhla, a student of law at UCC. Seven weeks ago Donal became a grandfather for the first time with the birth of baby Odhran.

Keeping busy has never been a problem for him. But on Thursday January 11th, Donal will step down from the role of chair at the West Cork IFA annual general meeting at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway.

The meeting will be attended by new IFA president Francie Gorman.

It has been an eventful four-year term for Donal, and one which got off to a surreal start.

‘Covid meant that most of the meetings were online for the first two years,’ he said. ‘That was difficult at the start. I think you can’t beat face-to-face interactions, and sometimes in online meetings the famous little yellow hand (which appears when participants want to ask a question in an online meeting) might not get seen on computer screens and might get missed.

‘But we did find we could get very good speakers at meetings because they didn’t have to travel. And you could see in online meetings the number of younger farmers taking part in the meetings, so that was a positive. ‘

The average age for dairy farmers is 59 and for all farmers it’s 62, so I saw a lot of farmers starting out farming around me here at home who are under 40, and that is encouraging.’

There were lows over the past few years for Donal, none more than farm tragedies involving machinery, animals, and slurry pits which left the entire farming community, and beyond, in the south west in mourning.

At the end of every meeting, Donal would reiterate the safety message.

The IFA, and West Cork, has also seen some turbulent times for farmers politically in the past four years, and particularly in the past 12 months, from TB to harvests wrecked by rain, but perhaps none more so than the derogation issue.

But out of negativity can come some positives. The demonstration which the IFA held in Bandon is something that stands out for Donal.

‘We worked very hard with that, it was a joint effort with the Cork Central IFA, and there was a huge turnout in Bandon. I think the turnout highlighted how important the issue was, and it was so important to farmers around West Cork.

‘We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I think it showed the importance of the IFA and now we will continue working to ensure we maintain the 220kg nitrate derogation.’

The social side of the IFA is something that Donal also enjoyed during his role as West Cork IFA chair, and a fundraiser for Pieta held by the West Cork IFA and the West Cork Ploughing Association last October was another shining example of the role played by the organisation.

‘We are very close to Pieta and the important work they do, and that event helped raise €3,000 for their services,’ said Donal.

He can envisage a future where some meetings may be held online, while important issues of great debate can still be held in person. He cites the IFA conference on the future of farming which was held in Clonakilty in November and drew a huge turnout, and a meeting on succession which took place in Mitchelstown drawing another massive crowd, as examples of the kind of issue-based meetings which work better in person.

Donal may be leaving the role of West Cork IFA chair, but vowed to remain an active member in the organisation.

‘We have around 3,000 members in the IFA in West Cork and more than 40 branches, from Sheep’s Head to Timoleague.

‘It’s a huge organisation, and we represent all farmers, it’s not just dairy – whether it’s beef or sheep or whatever they may be.

‘I won’t miss the travel to Dublin for meetings!’ he admitted.

‘But I was honoured to hold the role and I took great pleasure in talking to farmers and helping farmers, and answering calls and helping them out.’