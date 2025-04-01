Disqualified from driving after smoking cannabis the previous night

A BALLINEEN motorist has been disqualified from driving for one year after testing positive for cannabis which he had smoked the night before.

Gary O’Neill (26) of 14 Riverview Drive, Ballineen pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 10.26am on June 18th last the accused was stopped at a MIT (Mandatory Intoxication Testing) checkpoint on the R586 Dunmanway road.

‘He tested positive for cannabis, was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he provided a blood specimen to a designated doctor at the station,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that he has one previous conviction for the possession of cannabis.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said his client admitted to gardaí that he had smoked cannabis the night before and that he shouldn’t have driven the morning after.

‘He lost his dad last year and he dealt with it in the wrong way and was using cannabis as medicinal. He has since given it up,’ said Mr Murphy.

He added that his client isn’t currently working but previously worked in landscaping and was seeking a postponement on the impending driving disqualification.

Judge Kelly disqualified him from driving for 12 months effective from August 1st next and she also convicted and fined him €300, giving him four months to pay the fine.