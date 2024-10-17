Devastated Dohenys suffer Knock-out blow

Knocknagree 1-18

Dohenys 0-10

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

DOHENYS’ McCarthy Insurance Group SAFC campaign came to an end on Saturday evening as they fell to Knocknagree at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This meeting of the last two defeated finalists in the grade was a repeat of the 2023 semi-final, which the Dunmanway side won. However – perhaps due to the hour-long delay caused by the penalty shootout in the Carrigaline-Kanturk game beforehand – Dohenys struggled to get going here.

The opening 25 minutes saw them outscored by 0-11 to 0-2 before a revival coming up to half-time left them five behind. A good start to the second half had the deficit down to just two points, 0-12 to 0-10, but the loss of Eoin Lavers to a second yellow card allowed Knocknagree to restore their control on the game.

For the remaining 22 minutes, the Duhallow outfit outscored Dohenys by 1-6 to 0-0, advancing to a final meeting with Carrigaline and a chance to complete a journey that began with victory in the JAFC in 2017.

Dohenys, on the other hand, will have plenty of regrets, especially as they came hoping to exorcise the demons of their last visit to the Páirc, the final defeat to Newcestown last November. Unfortunately for them, they struggled to get going and then could not halt Knocknagree’s momentum when playing with 14 against 15.

A close game was expected and, when it did finally get going at 8.30pm, Niall O’Connor had the opening score with a point from a mark for Knocknagree, answered by Rhys Coakley. Unfortunately for Dohenys, it was the only time that parity pertained as Knocknagree got on top.

Cork panellist Eoghan McSweeney was to the fore as the full-forward line of Denis R O’Connor, Niall O’Connor and Anthony O’Connor all scored and it was 0-6 to 0-1 before Dohenys centre-back Cullan Barry sent over a difficult free.

It was only a mere interruption to Knocknagree’s flow, however and Denis R O’Connor had them nine in front with five minutes left in the first half.

However, a fine Mark Buckley point was followed by Shane Barry rounding off a good move and then Fionn Herlihy’s run led to a foul, the free converted by captain Keith White. When Buckley sent over another beauty, Dohenys retired with a five-point deficit, 0-11 to 0-6.

It became all the more manageable as White and Cathal Daly pointed on the restart. After a Denis R O’Connor point from a mark, two more from White left them trailing by just two with 21 minutes left.

However, when Eoghan McSweeney played in Niall O’Connor, a goal was a possibility, forcing Lavers into the foul – having been booked earlier, he was dismissed.

Denis R O’Connor’s free served to inch Knocknagree in front and then sub Matthew Dilworth turned over the kickout, to leave it 0-14 to 0-10. With Dohenys struggling from frees, Knocknagree were able to slowly ease clear. They led by six with ten minutes left when Dilworth was fouled for a penalty, converted by Anthony O’Connor.

By the end, they were 11 clear, a margin which masked Dohenys’ revival but which was not flattering to John Fintan Daly’s side.

Scorers

Knocknagree: Anthony O’Connor 1-5 (1-0 penalty); Denis R O’Connor 0-4 (1f, 1m); Niall O’Connor (1m), Eoghan McSweeney, Michael McSweeney 0-2 each; Michael Mahoney, Gearóid Looney, Matthew Dilworth 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Keith White 0-4 (3f); Mark Buckley 0-2; Cullan Barry (1f), Cathal Daly, Rhys Coakley, Shane Barry 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: Patrick Doyle; Michael Mahoney, Daniel O’Mahony, Gary O’Connor; Gearóid Looney, Kealan Buckley, Timmy O’Connor; Tadc O’Mahony, David O’Connor; Killian Cronin, Eoghan McSweeney, Michael McSweeney; Denis R O’Connor, Niall O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Matthew Dilworth for Tadc O’Mahony (43), Denis Mahoney for Timmy O’Connor (52), Donagh Moynihan for Cronin, James Dennehy for Niall O’Connor (59).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Eoin Lavers, Jerry Farrell, Donal Rice; Cathal Daly, Cullan Barry, Barry O’Donovan; Aaron Mannix, Rhys Coakley; Shane Barry, Bill Murphy, Adam O’Donovan; Keith White, Fionn Herlihy, Mark Buckley.

Subs: Declan Collins for Bill Murphy (47), Cathal O’Donovan for Mannix (52), Colm O’Shea for Shane Barry (55).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Gleann na Laoi).