Delay in drug smuggling case is ‘not good enough’, says lawyer

A DISTRICT court judge has asked the State to provide a timeline on a book of evidence in relation to four men who were arrested along with six others in West Cork in an investigation into a major international drugs smuggling operation earlier this year.

Judge Philip O’Leary was dealing with the cases of Sean Curran (37) of 37 Carrickyheenan Road, Aghnacloy North, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh; Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (44) of no fixed address in Spain; Kiumaars Ghabiri (51) of Rotterdam, Netherlands and Ali Mazidi (48) of 700 South Banke Plauts, 40 3012 HB, Netherlands, at Bandon District Court this week, amid tight security outside the courthouse.

The men, along with six others, are charged with conspiracy with others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 into the State between February 27th and March 14th.

Insp Emmet Daly said there was no book of evidence yet due to the complexity of the case and the number of people before the courts.

Solicitor Siún Hurley, representing Kiumaars Ghabiri, said her client has been in custody since March 14th but that the State had objected to him being released on bail in the High Court.

‘It’s time for the State to give us some indication or clarification at this stage,’ said Ms Hurley.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen, representing Mario Del Rios Sanz, said it wasn’t good enough for the State to tell the court that the book of evidence isn’t ready.

‘We are dealing with human beings here who have been in custody since March. We need to know and he needs to have an idea of what is happening,’ said Ms Dinneen, who noted that her client did not have a Spanish interpreter and requested one for the next court appearance.

Insp Daly told Judge O’Leary said that this is not a simple possession of drugs for sale or supply charge, but are serious alleged offences with 10 defendants. ‘It’s an international investigation and it’s in our interest to get this completed,’ said Insp Daly.

Judge O’Leary remanded all four in custody to appear in court again on July 19th and said that by then, they should be a timeline for the book of evidence.

He also requested a Dutch interpreter for Mr Ghabiri for that court date as well as a Spanish interpreter for Mr Del Rio Sanz. The 10 accused were arrested in West Cork on March 14th last when gardaí stopped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna Pier, and a camper van, which was stopped on the main street in Leap.