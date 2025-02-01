Dan MacEoin’s the man again for Baltimore

BALTIMORE 1

DRINAGH RANGERS B 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DAN MacEoin’s second-half strike sent Baltimore through to the Beamish Cup quarter-finals at a windswept Baltimore Road ground on Sunday.

First, we have to mention the weather conditions. Despite a decent playing surface, Baltimore and Drinagh Rangers B had to contend with a gale wind periodically blowing across the pitch. It made life difficult throughout an otherwise entertaining cup tie decided by a lone goal.

This cup tie pitted two clubs experiencing contrasting fortunes – visitors Drinagh Rangers B are embroiled in a Premier Division relegation battle, while Baltimore sit second in the Championship and have games in hand on leaders Lyre Rovers.

Rangers had the benefit of the elements in the opening half. Damien Fernandes tested Baltimore goalkeeper Emmet Hourihane from distance early on. Cillian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Daly and Daniel Fernandes kept Drinagh on the front foot ahead of a first clearcut opportunity after 17 minutes. Damien Fernandes was fouled on the edge of the penalty area and watched his resulting free kick headed off the goal-line by Fiachra Collins.

Drinagh continued to push and Seamus Murphy’s close-range attempt clipped the crossbar following a parried Ryan Daly effort. An acrobatic Daly overhead kick missed the target to complete a fruitless Rangers spell.

In defensive mode for the entire first 45 minutes, Baltimore’s centre-backs Sean Minihane and Fiachra Collins gave little away. Rangers finished the half strongly with Cillian Fitzpatrick’s header finger-tipped away for a corner by Emmet Hourihane. Yet, Baltimore were the happier of the two teams changing ends with the score tied 0-0.

Now it was the home team’s turn to dominate possession and, backed by an unrelenting wind, Dan Mac Eoin caused panic in Rangers’ penalty box from a couple of early second-half corners.

Their opponent’s response was positive however, with Daniel and Damien Fernandes sending consecutive attempts wide. Encouraged by those efforts, Drinagh swept forward but were fortunate not to be caught out by a 59th minute counter-attack that ended with MacEoin curling inches wide.

Amid an increasing tempo, Drinagh should have broken the deadlock after 65 minutes. Daniel Fernandes found his brother Damien in the penalty area but the latter fired over from ten yards. Padraig Cronin had the ball in the net shortly after but the Rangers midfielder’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Drinagh were punished for failing to make a scoring impact when Baltimore found the net after 75 minutes. A long ball out of defence found MacEoin. The Baltimore striker held off a defender and his right-footed shot evaded James O’Regan’s grasp and nestled in the back of the net.

Emmet Hourihane denied Damien Fernandes and Ryan Daly as Drinagh looked to mount an immediate response. Cillian Fitzpatrick twice went close ahead of Daly once again bringing the best out of Hourihane with eight minutes to go.

Heavy rain added to the visitor’s frustrations who, despite a positive finish, were unable to find the net. Baltimore held on for a 1-0 victory and will go into the hat for the Beamish Cup quarter-finals draw off the back of an encouraging display.

Baltimore: Emmet Hourihane, Karl Stakelum, James O’Neill, John Davis, Conor Harrington, Peter O’Driscoll, Dan Mac Eoin, Fionn Whooley, Sean Minihane, Fiachra Collins, Kieran Lynch (captain).

Subs: Brian Leonard, James Kitt.

Drinagh Rangers B: James O’Regan, Finian Deasy, Gavin McCarthy, Eoghan Daly, Steven Crowley (captain), Padraig Cronin, Seamus Murphy, Daniel Fernandes, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Daly, Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Denis O’Driscoll, Jack McCarthy, Jack O’Sullivan, Liam Daly, Evan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Luboyera.

Referee: Paul McDermott.