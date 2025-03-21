Damien Gore kicks 0-7 to fire Kilmacabea to first-ever county football league win

Kilmacabea 0-15

Inniscarra 0-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was revenge time for Kilmacabea when they beat Inniscarra in a McCarthy Insurance Group Division 7 game on Saturday in Leap, as they had lost to the same opposition in the county junior A semi-final last season.

Inniscarra had gone on to win the final but were missing a number of that team for this league clash.

This is Kilmac’s first season in the county league and, having drawn with St James in their initial outing, they were anxious to get off to a winning start on their own patch.

Fielding most of the team that won the Carbery title last season, they looked keen and eager, leading at half time by three points thanks to a class display of point-scoring by Damien Gore. When Inniscarra drew level in the third quarter, it was looking ominous for the home side but two superb two-pointers subsequently were vital in their well-deserved four-point win.

‘That was a great work-out for us, we had to really battle for the win,’ said a satisfied Kilmac manager Donie O’Donovan.

‘We were offered the opportunity to go up in the league so we took it with both hands. We could have stayed in the Carbery league but if you want to improve your game, you go up in the county. If this was a Carbery game here today, on St Patrick’s weekend, no disrespect but some fellas would say “I’m not around today” or “I’m going away for the weekend.” When we said we’re playing Inniscarra in the county league, everybody wants to be here.’

A marvellous display of sharp-shooting by rampant full forward Damien Gore was the outstanding feature of a lively opening half. In the opening quarter he rifled over four superb points, one better than the other, from four attempts. The supply of ball from midfielders Martin Collins and the hard-running Ian Jennings was top-class as the Kilmacs set about making history by winning their first-ever county league game on their own pitch. They didn't have it easy as Inniscarra also had a class full-forward in Liam O’Connor, who answered with a pair of points.

The second quarter saw the sides swap points in a highly entertaining clash. A Damien Gore point was sandwiched between a converted 45 by goalkeeper Dominic Kelleher and a point by Shane Buckley. Gore crowned his first-half contribution with a superb two-pointer from a free, bringing his total to seven. The hard-working Donncha McCarthy became the only other Kilmac player to score in the first half, in reply to another Liam O’Connor pointed free. It was the Kilmacs in front, 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

The introduction of Dan O’Connell at half time to the Inniscarra full-forward line had an instant effect in the second half as they grabbed control. Points from O’Connell and Liam O’Connor (two frees) had the sides level.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and sub Colin McCarthy was hardly on the pitch for the Kilmacs when he converted a long-distance free for a vital two-pointer to give his side a lead they were not to relinquish again. A point from adventurous corner-back Liam McCarthy had the home team three in front at the three-quarter stage, 0-11 to 0-8.

The game was far from over and when another O’Connor free cut the lead to two, the Kilmac supporters were getting anxious again. They need not have worried as their side kept the best wine to the last. Two great points from Éamonn Shanahan were followed by a moment of magic from the veteran Daniel O’Donovan when he hit a marvellous two-pointer from play with the outside of the boot. Game, set and match to Kilmacabea, although Inniscarra died gamely with late points from Dominic Kelleher (45) and Liam O’Connor (free).

History in the making in the week the Kilmacs began work on their new astro-turf facility as they won their first-ever county league game in their own pitch.

Scorers

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore 0-7 (2pt free); Daniel O’Donovan (2pt), Colin McCarthy (2pt f), Éamonn Shanahan 0-2 each; Donncha McCarthy, Liam McCarthy 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Liam O’Connor 0-7 (5f); Dominic Kelleher 0-2 (2 45s); Dan O’Connell, Shane Buckley 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: Karl McCarthy; Dara Tobin, Liam Tobin, Liam McCarthy; Owen Tobin, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Ruairí Hourihane; Martin Collins, Ian Jennings; Keith Whelton, Joe Collins, Donncha McCarthy; Éamonn Shanahan, Damien Gore, Daniel O’Donovan.

Subs: Colin McCarthy for K Whelton (44), James O’Sullivan for R Hourihane (50), Killian Whelton for É Shanahan (55), Eoin O’Donovan for J Collins (60).

Inniscarra: Dominic Kelleher; Jonathan Bush, Jonathan O’Callaghan, Niall Vaughan; Ryan Murphy, David Keane, Cormac Dineen; Colin O’Leary, Daniel O’Connor; Timmy Murphy, Shay Dineen, Shane Buckley; Tadhg Lyons, Liam O’Connor, Donal Dineen.

Subs: Dan O’Connell for D Keane (ht), Joe Enright for R Murphy (ht), William O’Connell for D O’Connor (50).

Referee: James Kingston (Carbery Rangers).