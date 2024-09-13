Cyclists on charity road to Mizen raising €100k

A CHARITY cycle stretching the length of Ireland aiming to raise €100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) rolls into West Cork this week.

Some 44 volunteers are travelling from Malin Head to Mizen Head raising funds for CFI.

The cycle starts on Malin Head on Thursday September 12th and will take four days to cover 640 kilometres in their cycle to Mizen Head, which they aim to reach on Sunday, September 15th. Members of the public are invited to come out and show their support as the cyclists pass through the towns and villages along the way.

The cyclists aim to be at Circle K, Macroom on Sunday September 15th from 10.50am - 11.20am, Centra, Drimoleague from 1.05pm to 2.35pm, Durrus at 3.30pm, and finally at Mizen Head at 4.45pm.

According to the latest data from the Cystic Fibrosis Registry of Ireland (CFRI) there are 1,342 people with CF in Ireland, 83% of whom are eligible for the new modulator therapy which treats the underlying cause of CF.

Jill Dorgan, Carrigaline, five-year-old son Scott has CF. ‘As a mum to my young son who has CF, it can be a daily battle to get him to do his physio which is essential to keep his lungs as healthy as possible. Luckily, I was able to avail of the exercise grant which I used towards a trampoline in our garden, now he doesn’t even know that he’s doing physio,’ she said.

‘These supports are only possible by the funds and awareness raised by the Malin2Mizen cycle and other events like it.’

Also showing their support, is Mark O’Driscoll from Bandon, who lives with CF. ‘As an extremely active and fit person with CF, I have also availed of the exercise grant and these supports are only possible by the funds and awareness raised by the Malin2Mizen cycle and other events like it. That’s why it is so important, not only to CFI, but to me, my family and the rest of the CF community in Cork and I would urge everyone to get behind CFI and help keep providing essential support to its members.’

The target for 2024 is €100,000 and if achieved, will mean a staggering €1,000,000 has been raised since this cycle started in 2016.

The first cycle was set up in memory of Triona Priestley, who passed away 10 years ago from CF when she was just 15 years old.

Triona’s mother, Bernie Priestley has been a driving force behind this event over the past 10 years and is now chairperson of CFI.

‘In the 10 years since Triona passed, the CF landscape in Ireland has changed dramatically and so much progress has been made.

‘Triona was always a voice for people with CF in Ireland and I think she would be so proud and amazed of where we are today. To carry on her legacy in this way, surrounded by others including her friends, all working for the same goal, is an emotional, and powerful thing.’

For anyone looking to take place in our Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF 2025, interest can be registered now at www.cfireland.ie to secure a place.