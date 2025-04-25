COUNTY HURLING LEAGUES: Newcestown and Bandon hurlers keep unbeaten records

NEWCESTOWN remained unbeaten in Division 3 of the Red FM county hurling league but needed an injury-time 65 from Eddie Kenneally to salvage an 0-18 apiece draw with Bride Rovers.

The West Cork club scored first through Podge Collins but the East Cork club led 0-12 to 0-8 at half-time with Kenneally and Jack Meade keeping the Carbery side in touch. Newcestown were two points down with two minutes of normal time left before Meade and Kenneally got the scores to draw the game. Kenneally finished with 0-9 from placed balls and Meade had 0-3. Other scorers included Colm Dinneen (0-3), Daire McAree and Cormac O’Sullivan.

Also, Bandon have extended their winning start in Division 4. They enjoyed a 0-11 to 0-7 victory over St Catherines. The Lilywhites are now one of six teams to have 100 percent winning starts. As usual, Michael Cahalane was the star of the show; he hit 0-6 (2f). Peter Murphy, Jonathan Mulcahy, Eolan McSweeney, Darren Crowley and Charlie Long were on the scoresheet too.

Kilbrittain moved up to fourth in Division 5 as they went on the goal hunt against Mayfield, winning 5-23 to 1-19. Mark Hickey (2-8, 6f), Philip Wall (2-5) and Josh O’Donovan (1-4) led the scoring charge. Ronan Crowley (0-3), Conor Lynch, Colm Sheehan and Keith Hunt were also on target.

Onto Division 6 and Argideen Rangers’ definitive result against Glen Rovers’ seconds is unknown at the time of print. The referee had the score down as 2-16 to 1-18 to the Glen but the result is being appealed by the Timoleague club as they believe it was 1-19 to 2-15 in their favour. In regards to star performers, the Walshes, Seán and Fergal, scored 1-3 and 0-3 respectively while Charlie Twomey converted 0-8 from frees. Bill Fleming, John Michael O’Callaghan, James Crowley, Seán Maxwell and Dara Walsh also got on the scoresheet.

Barryroe are up to third after a 0-17 to 0-13 victory over Na Piarsaigh B; they are now three points off the top two, Glen and Cloyne. Ballinascarthy’s unbeaten start came to an end as Cloyne beat them comfortably, 2-21 to 0-11.

Finally, in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas’ unbeaten start ended at the hands of table-toppers Killavullen, who won 1-18 to 1-14. The Castletownkenneigh club was competitive throughout. Caolan O’Donovan top scored for Mathúnas with 1-9, with Kevin O’Donovan (0-2), Jamie Lucey, Gearóid O’Donavan and James Fleming all on target.