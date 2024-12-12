Council says it will review Dunmanway pool pricing

CORK County Council has confirmed it will trial earlier opening times and review the pricing of the swimming pool and leisure centre in Dunmanway.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The issue was raised in a motion by local Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Deirdre Kelly at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

Cllr Kelly said it was her view that the facility could be better utilised, particularly in regards to providing classes and gym facilities for local young people.

Her motion stated: ‘In line with promoting positive mental health, that this council would consider reviewing the fees and membership structures in the West Cork Leisure Centre in Dunmanway. In addition, that this Council would consider the introduction of early morning fitness classes together with earlier opening times.’

Cllr Kelly said that exercise was extremely important for positive mental health and there was a lack of facilities available for younger people. She said that the current opening time of the pool at 7.30am was too late for many people going to school, work, or college and the current pricing regime was uncompetitive.

She also asked that the provision of fitness classes should be considered.

Independent Ireland’s Cllr Daniel Sexton said that the prices in Dunmanway seemed to be ‘out of line’ compared to other privately run pool facilities.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said that mental health was a massive issue for young people.

‘If it means dropping the prices, we should,’ he added.

Council senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said Cork County Council is undertaking a review of membership fees and structures at Dunmanway pool.

She said gym fitness classes are not delivered there at present.

‘The facility currently opens at 7:30am on weekdays, we can introduce an earlier open time of 7:00am on a trial basis, three-days-per-week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), to gauge demand.’