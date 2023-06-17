Cork’s Munster final victory shows Rebels ‘capable of competing with the big teams’

THERE was a moment in Cork’s Munster final triumph against Kerry when Shane Ronayne didn’t want the game to end.

With his relentless Rebels in ruthless mode, they hit a shell-shocked – and highly-fancied Kerry – for four goals in the first half to build up a 4-10 to 0-7 lead by the break.

While Division 1 champions Kerry did rally in the second half, Cork defended their Munster crown on a 5-14 to 2-17 scoreline after a performance that sets them up for the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship that starts this weekend.

The Rebels are away to Galway in their Group 4 opener on Saturday evening (7.30pm, live on TG4).

‘On the day we were hoping half time wouldn't come because we were going so well in the first half,’ the Cork boss says.

‘There was always going to be a kick in Kerry and we struggled at times, but we were very happy with our play for 45 minutes of the game. We’re delighted with the way the players responded to what they were asked to do. They are playing great football at the moment.’

Ronayne gave his Cork squad a week off following their Munster final success, pointing out they were coming off the back of an intense ten-week block – five weeks of pre-season and five weeks when they played four Munster championship matches. When the band got back together, the mood was buoyant.

‘Confidence levels are getting better by the game,’ Ronayne says. ‘They are really looking forward to the All-Ireland series. They realise too if they want to win the big prize there are five more games to go; there is a long season in a short space of time. All the focus now is on Galway, and getting that winning start on Saturday. We want to win the group because that will get you a home quarter-final, which would be very important.’

Joining Cork and Galway in Group 4 is Tipperary. The top two will emerge from each of the four groups, and the group winner will have home advantage in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Backboned by an experienced core including Doireann O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Libby Coppinger, Roisin Phelan and Hannah Looney, Cork’s squad looks in a good place.

‘We had a quiet confidence in our ability going into the Munster final,’ he explains.

‘Look, we watched Kerry being very effective for the last 12 months and we were itching to have a proper go at them in a huge game, and our players have come out of it with an extra pep in their step. They know now they are capable of competing with the big teams.

‘Yes, Cork have always been there or thereabouts but a few weeks ago no-one was talking about us a contender. Now we have an opportunity of getting the ultimate prize year. We are capable of doing it; it will take a lot of hard work, but we have the players. This was a big confidence booster for the team, they saw the reward that their efforts bring.’

With the Cork team named on Wednesday, there was still no sign of former All-Star Erika O’Shea, who stepped away from the set-up before the Munster final. Ronayne added: ‘We would love to have Erika but at the moment it’s not something she wants to do. The door is open.’