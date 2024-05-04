Cork U14Bs silence Kingdom to lift Munster trophy

BY GER McCARTHY

THE Cork LGFA’s U14Bs conquered Kerry to lift the Johnny Hayes ‘A’ Memorial Munster LGFA trophy in Mallow on Saturday.

In what turned out to be a hard-hitting encounter, it was the Rebels who began positively thanks to two early Emily Carey scores. Beara’s Michaela O’Sullivan found the net for the Rebels soon after but, with Clionagh Coffey excelling up front, Kerry proved more than a match for their opponents. Yet, Ciara Sheehan and Cara Bonar scores saw Cork deservedly lead by a point at the break.

Erin Ryan’s second-half introduction added impetus to the Cork attack. It was a half in which Mia Carroll and Maggie O’Donoghue’s ball-winning ability proved crucial to the outcome. In the end, a 1-14 to 1-9 victory was just reward for Cork’s solid display. The winner’s scorers included Emily Carey, Maggie O’Donohue (0-3 each), Micheala O’Sullivan (1-0), Mia Carroll, Clare Murray, Cara Bonar (0-2 each), Ciara Sheehan and Aleesha Cronin (0-1 each).

All 30 squad members played a huge part in Cork reaching and winning this year’s Munster Johnny Hayes ‘A’ Memorial Munster LGFA title. The future looks bright for all concerned. This year’s Cork U14B squad included Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara), Lauren O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), Aoife White (Clonakilty), Maggie O’Donoghue (St Colum’s), Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), Grace O’Neill (O’Donovan Rossa), Emma Fenton and Alesha Cronin (Valley Rovers) from the West Cork division.

Cork’s U14As have been busily preparing for this weekend’s All-Ireland LGFA U14 Championship series. Portlaoise GAA’s grounds in Rathleague will host Saturday’s Stage 1 blitz. Contesting the ‘Gold Series’ national competition, Cork will play three difficult group games beginning with a meeting against Mayo (12pm throw-in). Next up is an equally difficult challenge against Armagh (2pm) before finishing off against Meath (4pm). Lucy Kelleher, Lucy Carmody (both Kinsale), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Saoirse Gilmore (Clonakilty) and Aoife McCarthy (Castlehaven) will be the West Cork LGFA players on Cork duty during this weekend’s All-Ireland Series U14A Blitz.

There was disappointment for the Cork LGFA minors who lost their 2024 Munster LGFA Minor A final to Kerry in Mallow last Sunday. Jamie Cronin’s side put in another terrific effort but a brace of Kerry goals saw the Rebels trailing 2-7 to 0-5 at the interval. Comfortably maintaining their lead until the three-quarter mark, a third goal cemented the Kingdom’s provincial triumph, 3-10 to 0-13.

O’Donovan Rossa’s Éabha O’Donovan toiled hard on her team’s behalf and finished with 0-8, with six of those scores coming from frees. Ava McAuliffe (0-3), Meabh Collins, Aimee Savage, Orlaith Cremin, Kate Carey and Hannah Sheehy (0-1 each) also contributed.

Whilst devastated at losing a Munster final, many of this year’s Cork minor panel are capable of making the step up to the senior B and senior ranks in the coming years. West Cork LGFA’s representatives on this year’s inter-county minor panel included Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven), Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Maebh Collins (all Ilen Rovers), Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (both Kinsale), Allie Tobin, Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) and Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).