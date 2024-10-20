WEST Cork has long been a dream destination for many people wanting to buy property. In recent years, lots of overseas buyers have invested in their 'dream home' in the area, and it's easy to see why.

This article was featured in our Property West Cork Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

Whether you’re looking to embrace the quiet charm of a countryside cottage or the coastal elegance of a seaside villa, West Cork is full of opportunities, especially on the upper end of the market.

Have a look at this selection of truly stunning properties in equally impressive locations that are currently on the market around the area!

‘Channel View’, Baltimore P81 YN12 Guide price: €1,100,000

Great views and a fabulous location are just some of the credentials that set this coastal property apart. ‘Channel View’ is a carefully renovated and extended residence with a thriving Bed and Breakfast business overlooking Baltimore’s inner harbour.

Extending to an impressive 4,200 square feet, accommodation includes 10 ensuite bedrooms and vast living spaces, all in pristine condition. The property sits on an elevated site of one acre with attractive gardens, and landscaping. With views this good, there’s always going to be a reason to go outside! There’s also a spacious detached garage, with solar panels on the roof, to the side of the property.

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill say ‘Channel View’, is a ‘rare opportunity to purchase a property that could operate as a quality family or holiday home or could be adapted to operate as a wellness centre, residential care facility, Airbnb or self-contained apartment units, with all changes subject to a grant of planning permission.

Selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry. sherryfitz.ie • [email protected] • +353 (0)28 21404

Rincurran Mews House, Kinsale P17 HN34 Guide price: €1,275,000

Rincurran Mews House in the Paddocks development, in Kinsale’s Ardbrack area is a real head-turner. The finish is high-end, and then a bit higher again!

At every turn there’s something to impress starting with the statement hallway and staircase leading to the first floor where living accommodation is located to avail of views over Kinsale Harbour.

The vibe throughout is contemporary, with an elegant and sophisticated living room, and across the landing, a sleek kitchen featuring marble worktops and limestone floors.

Dramatic double height ceilings, and large corner view framing windows add to the luxe feeling. Off the kitchen is utility room and a guest wc. Downstairs comprises three generous size bedrooms, two are en-suite with walk-in dressing rooms. The third bedroom is currently utilised as an office, complete with fitted wardrobes and direct access to the exterior of the property.

In all the house extends to 209 sq m, and it sits on an easy-to-maintain site with a lawn, slate and limestone paving seating areas, and the driveway is gravelled providing secure off street parking for two cars. Kinsale is within walking distance – although a house like this will surely be hard to leave!

Selling agent: Engel & Völkers, Kinsale www.engelvoelkers.com • +353 (0)21 477 3200

Lakemount House & Farm, Murragh, Enniskeane P47 AE94 Guide price: €1,850,000

A charming period farmhouse 3km from Enniskeane is new to market, and comes in pristine condition with an added attraction of extensive land.

Dating to the early 1800s Lakemount House has maintained its original features while also undergoing upgrades including to its wiring and windows. Accommodation comprises five spacious bedrooms, an insta-friendly pantry and atmospheric dining room. Exciting and potential-filled extras include two large store rooms at either end of the ground floor that could easily be converted to additional accommodation if required, and a large, floored loft.

The property is accessed via two drives with a lawn and paddock to the front. There is also a charming and fully enclosed cobble stone courtyard to the rear enclosed by stone outbuildings.

There’s just over 96 acres of good quality land with the building, and the property can be sold as the entire or in one or two lots. The first lot comprises the house, farm buildings and 74 acres. The second lot extends to 22.5 acres on either side of Murragh Lake.

Lakemount is bursting with potential and in the right hands it could be elevated from a great property to a really tremendous one. Location is also ideal, being just over 10km from Bandon, 18km from Clonakilty and an easy 43km commute to the city.

Selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald, Cork sherryfitz.ie • +353 (0)21 427 3041

Toe Head, Castletownshend P81 T226 Guide price: €895,000

We're not sure what we’re most excited about in this coastal property – the indoor, heated swimming pool or the lift that connects the ground floor to the first. Both are pretty unique, and are just some of the special features of this expansive four-bed property that sits on a half-acre site.

Located 7km from Castletownshend and 12km from Skibbereen, the house was originally built in the early 1980s with an extension added in 1994, to bring the living space to a roomy 4,350 sq ft.

With stunning sea views, the architecturally-designed house boasts an ‘upside down’ layout – bedrooms below, and living spaces on the first floor. The ground floor indoor heated pool, measures 10m x 4m, and has a surrounding pool deck and terrace, and double doors at the gable end of the space can be opened to bring the outside in.

Ascending to the first floor (using the lift if you please!), reveals an expansive open-plan kitchen and living area. A self-contained studio with its own kitchen, bathroom, living area and a separate entrance, (yet connected to the main house) is an unexpected gem on this floor.

The property is just as enchanting outside with a mature landscaped garden and a kitchen garden with raised beds, set within the ruins of a pre-famine dwelling.

Selling agent: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen charlesmccarthy.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)28 21533

Drom Wood, Castletownbere P75 AW77 Guide price: €810,000

A water-front bungalow with its own private pier offers a stylish retreat for those looking for something special, and just slightly off the beaten track.

Located near Droum Woods, on the Beara Peninsula, the four-bed architect-designed home, with a distinct flat roof that’s now very much on trend, was built in the 70s, and in an impressive feat, has almost all rooms situated at the front of the property, to avail of stunning views. Accommodation comprises a vast and light-filled open plan living and dining space, with a sliding door leading onto a large outdoor patio and a covered outdoor fireplace.

With the right weather, this space will effectively work as an outdoor room – or the addition of an awning could easily weather proof it.

Set on 1.7 acres of landscaped and natural grounds, steps from the patio lead directly to a private shoreline and pier with the charming Bere Island almost within touching distance.

Selling agent: JJ O’Sullivan, Castletownbere +353 (0)27 70900 • +353 (0)86 243 3200 • jjbeara.com • [email protected]

Spain, Baltimore P81 F793 Guide price: €595,000

A pristine four-bed house just 10 minutes’ drive from Baltimore village in the townland of Spain, which enjoys stunning sea views from its elevated perch is new to market.

It’s a modern, comfortable and light-filled house, full of heart and ideal for family living with all living spaces well sized.

The ground floor boasts an attractive and tone-setting entrance hall, reception room, open-plan kitchen come dining room, utility room, guest double ensuite bedroom and wc. Overhead are three further double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and a family bathroom.

Current owners have maintained and upgraded this property with great care and detail and its coming to market as if it were new, in turn-key condition. New owners will have nothing to do except to unpack and enjoy the views!

As well as a large lawned garden, there’s also a rear field laid out in grass as a paddock included in the coastal property. Part of this incorporates a charming winding path which at its highest point allows for panoramic sea views across the coast.

In all the site extends to an impressive 1.5acres and the residence to 1,760 sq ft making this coastal property spacious and stylish, complete with stunning views.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty. www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Heir Island South, West Cork P81AE92 Guide price: €650,000

Traditional 3-bed extended island dwelling with garage, store, workshop and private jetty on c. 16 acres adjoining Heir Island strand.

This iconic residence has a wraparound balcony and art studio overlooking Roaring Water Bay with spectacular views to Sherkin Island and beyond. Uniquely positioned on the southern tip of Heir Island in a private location commanding unrivalled sea views, this could be the ideal place for someone looking to work from home, or for an artist or writer seeking a quite space with endless inspiration from the surrounding landscape.

There is a ferry service from Cunnamore pier on the mainland (15km from Skibbereen approx.) which runs seven days a week, all year round, with a number of crossings (only 4 minutes) each day, so access to and from the island is easily managed.

Services: Mains services, private drainage, broadband available. Selling agent: Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen • +353 (0)28-22822 • [email protected] • www.patmaguireproperties.com

Dursey Shore Lighthouse Residence, Garnish, Beara P75 E954 Guide price: €1,250,000

A renovated former lighthouse dwelling perched on rocks and boasting some of West Cork’s most dramatic and inspiring views overlooking Dursey Island is new to market.

The Dursey Sound lighthouse residence at the south west tip of the Beara Peninsula was designed and built in the early 1860s to house the Calf Rock Lighthouse personnel and their families. With substantial renovations beginning in the late 1990s, the four-bed residence is in excellent condition and is modern and comfortable while still exuding character and charm.

Extending to 4,096 sq ft of accommodation, it’s currently laid out in two separate living areas that can easily be adapted into one spacious home depending on the requirements of the new owner.

An ancillary building to the main house includes a shed with stairs to floored loft which has huge potential. There’s also a separate boat house, and two further stone outbuildings.

The grounds of approximately two acres have direct water access, leading to a secluded swimming cove with cut-out pier and slipway.

While this location is undoubtedly remote, it’s still connected and is 20 minutes from Allihies village and 30 minutes from Castletownbere.

Selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry. sherryfitz.ie • [email protected] • +353 (0)28 21404

