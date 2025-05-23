CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Kinsale set up Division 1 semi-final with Glanmire

KINSALE have secured a Cork Credit Unions Division 1 county league semi-final berth.

An exciting final round of Division 1 Group 2 fixtures began with Clonakilty’s visit to Naomh Abán on Saturday. The visitors struck a post and crossbar but changed ends 0-7 to 0-3 in arrears. Former Cork senior goalkeeper Martina O’Brien saved a second-half penalty but it wasn’t enough to prevent a sharper and more clinical Naomh Abán from winning 0-14 to 0-6.

Grace Murphy led the way with six points for the victors. The Ballyvourney club’s other scores came via Annie Maher (0-4), Róisín Lehane (0-2), Gráinne Lucey and Allanagh Hoare (0-1 each). Katie O’Driscoll (0-3), Siofra Pattwell (0-2) and Aoife O’Flynn Meade (0-1) were on target for Clon.

The following day, Kinsale travelled to Fermoy with the West Cork club knowing victory would secure a county league semi-final place. A commanding performance, including holding their understrength opponents to one point, saw Kinsale canter to a 2-11 to 0-1 victory. Jenny Murphy continued her terrific individual season by scoring 2-4. Kinsale’s other contributors included Lorraine Copithorne (0-3), Aine Kearney (0-2), Maisie O’Callaghan and Kate Redmond (0-1 each).

Castlehaven and Bride Rovers’ final Division 1 fixture is scheduled for Friday evening in Moneyvollahane. Kinsale and Naomh Abán finished level at the top of Group 2 on 12 points apiece. The West Cork LGFA club will be ranked first by virtue of defeating the Ballyvourney side earlier this year.

***

Current Cork LGFA senior county champions Aghada wrapped up top spot in Division 1 Group 1 and a county league semi-final berth thanks to a 0-11 to 1-7 victory over Glanmire. Both clubs were already through to the last four of the competition prior to throw-in. Yet, Aghada’s perfect league record (five wins from five), including victories over championship contenders Mourneabbey, Éire Óg and Glanmire, shows why Eric Smith’s side will be the side to beat once again in 2025.

Róisín Phelan is enjoying a superb campaign and top scored with 0-5. Kaitlin Smith (0-4), Mary Leahy, Lauren Linehan, Sally McAllister and Briannagh NiCrath (0-1 each) were Aghada’s other scorers.

Elsewhere in Group 1, St Val’s finished off their league campaign in style with a 7-9 to 4-12 victory away to Mourneabbey.

O’Donovan Rossa delivered a rousing Group 1 display to overcome Éire Óg 4-12 to 3-4 in Skibbereen. A first league victory of the season was hard earned in a high-intensity encounter. Éabha O’Donovan was Rossa’s top scorer with 2-4. Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-3), Ellen Healy (1-0), Orla McCarthy, Aoife O’Driscoll (0-2 each) and Sarah Hurley (0-1) also contributed to the Skibbereen club’s morale-boosting victory.

Aghada, finishing top of Group 1 on maximum points, has secured a county league semi-final meeting with Naomh Abán. Kinsale and Glanmire will clash in the second Division 1 last four encounter.

***

Bantry Blues were not in Division 2 action after Araglen Desmonds Buí handed the West Cork club a walkover last weekend. That outcome moved Bantry into a share of the division’s lead alongside Carrigaline. Then, on Sunday, Carrigaline overcame Abhainn Dalla 7-20 to 1-7 to make it six wins out of six and confirm promotion to next year’s top division.

Another West Cork LGFA club, Rosscarbery Ladies, had an opportunity to move up the Division 2 league table last weekend. Fourth-placed Ross enjoyed home advantage for the visit of third placed Douglas and it was a late penalty that sealed a 2-10 to 1-11 victory for the city side. Despite the loss, Fiona O’Callaghan (1-1), Sara Hayes (0-3), Ciara O’Rourke, Grainne O’Brien (0-2 each), Maeve Kingston, Gemma O’Sullivan and Ellen O’Hea (0-1 each) shone for Ross.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh welcomed Bishopstown to Caheragh for a pivotal Division 3 showdown on Sunday. The visitors travelled west with an unblemished league record from their five outings. Fourth-placed Tadhg MacCarthaigh were hoping to bridge a six-point gap to the leaders but it was Bishopstown who emerged victorious, 3-11 to 0-8. Ellen Hurley, Rachel Leonard, Jennifer Collins (0-2 each), Clodagh O’Neill and Maureen Keating (0-1 each) scored for battling Tadhg MacCarthaigh.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Dohenys hosted promotion-chasing Nemo Rangers with the city club coming out on top, 7-13 to 6-9, following a terrific encounter in Dunmanway. Down four points at the break, a hardworking Dohenys pushed Nemo to the limit before losing by seven. Cork senior Melissa Duggan was in top form, scoring 4-2. On the same evening, Ava O’Donovan (1-6) and Abbie McCarthy (1-1) completed Dohenys’ total.

***

Division 4 leaders Bandon enjoyed a bye week. That allowed the chasing pack an opportunity to overtake the undefeated Lilywhites. Ballinora’s 1-11 to 1-6 defeat of Rockbán elevated the former into first place in the table. Erin’s Own joined Bandon in joint-second place thanks to a 4-19 to 2-9 victory over St Peter’s. Bandon will have an opportunity to stretch their perfect Division 4 record at home to Beara on May 30th.

Ibane Ladies registered their second Division 5 county league win at home to Dromtarriffe. In a close game, Ibane edged the result 4-5 to 3-7. Katelyn Dineen (2-0), Seodhna Walsh, Ciara Deasy (1-0 each), Hannah Twomey (0-2), Ellen O’Riordan, Rachel Cahalane and Cliona Harte (0-1 each) were on target for the West Cork side.

In the same division, Clann na nGael travelled to Lisgoold but were defeated and remained on three points after six rounds of matches.

Ilen Rovers had already secured promotion from Division 6 prior to last weekend’s latest round of games. The West Cork club, who have won all six league games, were not in action and will conclude their (regular) league programme away to Courcey Rovers.

Keelnameela travelled to Cobh for a Division 8 fixture on Friday evening. Ahead of throw-in, the West Cork LGFA club was coming off an impressive run of three wins and a solitary loss to sit joint-second in the table. A superb game finished honours even with the teams tied 2-9 apiece.