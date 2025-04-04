CORK LGFA COUNTY LEAGUES: Castlehaven set early Division 2 pace, Ross and Bandon enjoy perfect starts

KINSALE got off the mark in the Cork Credit Unions LGFA county leagues on another busy weekend for West Cork clubs.

A 4-7 to 0-5 Division 1 Group 2 victory at home to Bride Rovers was fully deserved for a Kinsale team making their first competitive appearance of the season. Leading 2-2 to 0-5 at the break, Kinsale kicked for home, adding 2-5 and holding Rovers scoreless throughout the second period.

Catherine Murphy (1-3), Kate Redmond and Jenny Murphy (1-1 each), Lorraine Copithorne (1-0), Nicole Buckley and Ava McCarthy 0-1 (each) were on target for a Kinsale team in which Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Maisie O’Callaghan, Aideen Lynch and Grainne Cowhig also impressed.

In the same group, Castlehaven moved three points clear at the top of the standings following a cracking West Cork derby at home to Clonakilty. Moneyvohallane was the venue for a league fixture which the Haven edged thanks to a last-minute winning point. Despite trailing 0-8 to 0-2 at the interval, Castlehaven won 1-12 to 1-11 and maintained their perfect start to the league campaign.

Mairead O’Driscoll (1-4), Niamh O’Sullivan (0-3), Ellen Connolly, Roisín O’Sullivan, Maeve O’Sullivan and Emma Daly scores earned the Haven a second consecutive win. Sinead O’Donovan top scored for battling Clonakilty with 1-2. Aisling Moloney, Laura Daly and Aoife O’Flynn Meade also contributed. Elsewhere in Group 2, Naomh Abán proved too strong for Fermoy, securing a 2-19 to 3-5 victory away from home.

***

There is a three-way tie at the summit of Division 1 Group 1 following last weekend’s results. Glanmire, Aghada and Mourneabbey are on six points each and yet to lose a game.

O’Donovan Rossa put in another commendable effort in their first year at senior level before coming up short, 2-10 to 2-5, away to senior county champions Aghada in Rostellan. Kaitlin Smith (1-6), Róisín Phelan, Christine Moran and Clare Walsh kept the scoreboard ticking over on an afternoon Lia Hogan and Triona Murphy goals plus additional Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Orla McCarthy and Ellen Healy efforts weren’t enough to prevent a Rossa’s loss.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Glanmire won a high-scoring encounter, 5-10 to 2-7, at home to St Val’s with Aishling McAllen, Michelle Dullea, Lucy Greene, Niamh McAllen, Evie Twomey and Ellen Twomey prominent. Mourneabbey defeated Éire Óg 3-14 to 1-11.

***

Rosscarbery lead the way at the top of Division 2 thanks to a convincing 2-17 to 0-2 victory away to Araglen Desmonds Buí last Sunday. Ciara O’Rourke (1-4) and Kellianne French (0-4) top scored for the West Cork club. Etaoin Hayes, Ciara Hourihane, Ciara Whooley, Jessica Baker, Hannah O’Hea and Katie Murphy were also on the scoreboard for a Ross side in which Laura Roycroft, Cliona Maguire and Katie Murphy stood out.

Bantry Blues are joint-second in the table despite suffering a 4-10 to 0-8 loss away to a strong Carrigaline line-up. Eve Murphy (0-4), Aoife Kingston, Caitlin O’Mahony, Sarah Bishop and Rachel Murphy scored for the Blues.

In the same division, Valley Rovers got off the mark courtesy of a 3-9 to 3-8 win at home to Douglas while Inch Rovers bested Abhainn Dalla 2-11 to 1-9.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh proved too strong for Donoughmore, winning 5-13 to 5-5 to earn the West Cork club’s first Division 3 points of the new campaign. Katie Kingston (2-1), Ellen Hurley (1-3), Helena Collins (1-1), Ella O’Sullivan (1-0), Alaia O’Sullivan (0-2), Rachel Leonard, Jennifer Collins (0-3 each) scored for the Caheragh side. Dohenys and Watergrasshill’s scheduled league game had to be postponed. Nemo Rangers and Bishopstown lead the way in Division 3 with Tadhg MacCarthaigh three points behind in second place.

***

Further down the county leagues, Bandon continued their superb start to this season’s Division 4 with a second consecutive victory. The Lilywhites proved too strong for St Peter’s, coming away with a 2-14 to 2-2 triumph on the road. Bandon are now in a three-way tie for the division’s lead alongside Erin’s Own and Rockbán.

Annemarie Troy, Laura Cummins, Jess Bolster, Hannah Buckley, Emma Tarrant and Ella Cullinane were amongst Bandon’s scorers with Sarah O’Connor, Ella Cullinane, Katie Allen, Hannah Buckley and Maeve Coughlan also playing well.

In the same division, Beara lost 3-5 to 1-6 to Rockbán despite Shannon Murphy Hanley (1-1), Katie Con O’Sullivan, Sinead Murphy, Anna Downing and Maeve Lynch getting on the scoresheet. Lucy Downing, Christina O’Sullivan Rue and Eimear O’Shea also impressed.

A Division 5 West Cork derby between Clann na nGael and Ibane Ladies saw the latter emerge 2-10 to 1-7 winners in Drimoleague. Roisin Ní Bhuchallaha (0-5), Eimear Whelton, Ellen O’Riordan (1-1 each) and Alice O’Leary (0-3) scores earned Ibane a deserved win.

Ilen Rovers remain the team to catch at the summit of Division 6. The West Cork club’s second league victory in as many outings was achieved thanks to a 2-12 to 0-3 success at home to Ballinhassig. Maebh Collins was in superb form, scoring 2-6. Alannah Cawley, Saorla Carey, Alice Bushe, Eimear Carey, Keelin Murphy and Sarah Connolly also contributed.

Elsewhere in Division 6, Muintir Gabriels lost 3-11 to 0-5 away to a strong Glanworth side. Lucy Hurley (0-2), Chloe Hegarty, Deirdre Collins and Sarah McSweeney (0-1 each) scored for the West Cork club. Naomh Fionnbarra defeated Courcey Rovers 2-13 to 2-5 in the same league.

***

There is plenty of West Cork interest in the latter rounds of the U21 county championships this weekend. Kinsale have home advantage for the visit of Éire Óg in the last four of the U21A county on Saturday. The winners will face either Mourneabbey or Aghada in the decider.

Castlehaven travel to Erin’s Own on Thursday evening for an U21B county semi-final where whoever emerges will take on either Rockbán or Nemo Rangers in the final.

Bandon entertain Carrigaline in the last four of the U21C championship on Saturday. On the same afternoon, Ilen Rovers host Ballincollig in the second last four clash.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh face Araglen Desmonds Buí in the U21E county semi-finals while Courcey Rovers take on St Colum’s in the U21F.