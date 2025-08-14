Cork disappointed and frustrated with referee decisions

BY DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR

CORK manager Ger Manley cut a bitterly disappointed and unhappy figure with referee Justin Heffernan’s performance in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie senior final.

Manley’s players told him the final free was dubious at best. The Cork manager had to be convinced about the sending off of Hannah Looney in first half injury-time that left Cork with a mountain to climb, trailing 1-9 to 0-7, and the second half to come.

Manley had no doubt, however, about a push by Caoimhe Kelly on Amy Lee, that left Kelly with an easy point in the first half.

A lot happened between then and the end, but in a one-point game, it was always going to grate with the vanquished.

‘In a tight game like that, small things win matches,’ Manley began.

‘Anyone who saw the push on Amy Lee, we’d nearly need to be looking for VAR if that was in a soccer match, it would have been cancelled.

‘We have honest players, and she didn’t dive. She was blatantly pushed. Is it sour grapes? I suppose there’s a small bit of it there. We’re all disappointed when we lose. I look at every reason.

‘Look, Galway deserved it,’ he was anxious to add.

‘I’m not taking away from them. They had huge hunger, huge everything. I was so proud of our girls because the second half was unbelievable. I thought we were the better team in the second half. Small things win matches. Just very disappointed.’

***

Sarah Healy’s tenth minute save from Katrina Mackey’s penalty was a huge moment in the game.

Mairéad Dillon goaled four minutes after a pass from the irrepressible Aoife Donohue. Orlaith Cahalane looked to have secured a replay with a goal right on the hour but there was time for captain, Carrie Dillon to snatch the winner from tight to the Cusack Park side line and 55m out.

Galway manager Cathal Murray considered his future this time last year in a losing dressing room.

With two young children and a wife who has supported him as he set about effecting a complete turnaround in culture and an application of steel to the Galway camogie team since he took over the reins after the 2018 League, but this time, he was doing so from the winners circle.

‘We were three points off it in 2023, we were three points off it last year,’ Murray mused.

‘The small little percentages. We just made them up today and we’re delighted.’

‘Sure we were given no chance at all. I know the League (final), we were poor in the League final, there’s no doubt about that. We probably got to the league final because other teams probably didn’t do their job. We were never really going at full pelt, we won two or three of our games by just a point or two.

‘It was disappointing, but they took it on the chin as a team. They’ve just been exceptional, since we played Tipperary back in a challenge match in early June, we’ve just been exceptional since.

‘Thank God we pulled it off today, it could have gone either way. Cork are unbelievable champions, they’re an incredible team. To come within a puck of a ball to winning three in a row, it’s hard on them today but I’ve huge respect for them. I’ve huge respect for the management.

‘To be down to fourteen players just before half time, and give the performance they gave in the second half. Their selector said it to me there, we played unbelievable.

‘We had to play unbelievable. It’s a mark of how good they are.

‘We’re just delighted for ourselves, as I said, that third All-Ireland – it’s just, I don’t know does it copper fasten how good we’ve been. Three All-Irelands in seven years is massive.’