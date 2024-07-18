Cork captain Sean O’Donoghue to lead by example on All-Ireland senior hurling final day

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

SEÁN O’Donoghue is determined to create better memories of facing Clare in the championship after a moment to forget in their Munster meeting earlier in the campaign.

A moment of rashness saw Cork captain O’Donoghue sent off with a second yellow card, leaving his teammates to battle the Banner with just 14 players when the counties clashed in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in late April. Cork lost 3-26 to 3-24 and it left the Rebels on the brink of elimination. Now, as they stand on the cusp of redemption, O’Donoghue’s focus and determination to lead his team to victory is stronger than ever.

Recalling the incident, O’Donoghue candidly shares the immediate regret and the emotional toll the sending-off took on him.

‘To be honest, I found it hard to watch it because I knew there were 14 fellas fighting against 15 out there and it was my fault,’ he said.

‘A rush of blood to the head, I didn’t even think about it. I stepped out in front of him (Shane O’Donnell) and as soon as I hit him I said to myself, ‘”What the hell did you do that for?” It was just frustration. I felt I let the team down on the day,’ he admitted.

The experience was particularly challenging for O’Donoghue who had never before received a red card.

‘I don’t think I had ever gotten a red card before that so getting a red card that day in championship as captain and I’m meant to be leading the team, that was tough enough,’ he said.

‘The few days after it were tough as well, just trying to get back in and trying to get my voice going again. I was a bit quiet and stuff for a few days because I felt I had let the boys down but my family and my fiancée, they’re always there to talk to. Everyone else might think you’re grand but you feel like you let the team down alright,’ said the Inniscarra man.

This is O’Donoghue’s second year as captain and it’s an honour he does not take lightly.

‘It’s a huge privilege,’ exclaimed the Cork defender.

‘I don’t really let it affect me in my day-to-day really but it was always something that I wanted to get. Having captained teams before I knew it was within my power, to drive it on and try and improve and keep trying to lead but I think this year we have developed more and more leaders.’

The Inniscarra man emphasised that there’s a collective leadership within the group, highlighting the other voices that contribute to the squad’s dynamic.

‘It’s not like I’m the only person in the dressing-room who’s speaking. If someone has something to say, they’re going to say it and if there are more and more people piping up in the dressing room and at training, everyone is hopping on that bit of a buzz that we have and trying to push the team on.’

Back in 2014, O’Donoghue had the honour of captaining his school, Cólaiste Choilm, to win the All-Ireland post-primary schools’ senior B football title. That day he climbed the steps of the Cusack Stand to collect the trophy. Now come Sunday evening, he could be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand, something that’s been in O’Donoghue’s mind to this day.

‘Yeah, that was 10 years ago. Time just flew by but, yeah, that was obviously a huge day and I said to myself, “I wouldn’t mind getting back here again”. We went up the other stand that day so hopefully I’ll be up the Hogan Stand the next day,’ he smiled.