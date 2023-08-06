Confusion surrounds final score in Tadhg MacCárthaigh v Randal Óg opener

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 0-11

Randal Óg 0-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THERE was confusion, consternation and a great deal of anger after the final whistle in Dunmanway in the first round of the Bandon Co-op junior A football championship. Whereas our recorded score, which was definitely supported by the Tadhg MacCárthaigh camp as well as many others, made it a one-point win for the Caheragh men, the referee’s final score made it a draw, 0-11 each.

How the referee got an extra point for Randals is unknown but it is the referee’s official report to the board that will be the accepted score. Unless the referee changed his mind subsequently, the official result will be entered as a draw. That would probably result in an appeal by the Tadhg MacCárthaigh club against the result.

It is the referee’s job to put in his official score, just as it is ours to report on the game we watched and recorded in writing, with Tadhg MacCárthaigh emerging as single-point winners.

In truth, this was a disappointing start to the 2023 championship. The standard of football left a lot to be desired, the score of 0-2 to 0-1, in Randals’ favour at the end of the first quarter, being indicative of many of the faults we have come to be associated with modern Gaelic football.

Whereas Randals overdid the criss-cross possession, passing game in the first half, MacCárthaigh’s were guilty of very poor use of the ball and some terrible rushed wides, as they had the breeze in the first half.

MacCárthaigh’s showed an improvement in the second quarter as they kicked four points in a row from the lively Paddy Burke, Leon Burke, Eoin O’Donovan and Oisín Daly, with Brian O’Driscoll orchestrating much of their play from centre back. Randals had the final say of a sub-standard half with Peter Collins kicking his second free, to add to their only point from play, from Donncha Collins. It was 0-5 to 0-3 at half time. Randals hit the ground running in the second half and had four white flags within five minutes of the restart. Conor O’Neill, Kevin Dullea, Gearoid White and Cathal Duggan all found the target as the Castle men hit the front, 0-7 to 0-5. However, they weren’t to score again for almost 20 minutes as MacCárthaighs upped the intensity. Kevin O’Driscoll was introduced shortly after half time and his presence alone seemed to have an uplifting effect.

It was all MacCárthaighs as they kicked five unanswered points in a row from Brian O’Driscoll (two from play and one from a free), Paddy Burke (free) and Leon Burke to lead by 0-10 to 0-7 with ten minutes remaining. Somehow, gallant Randals, missing seven players through injury, recovered their momentum, with sub Padraic White especially effective.

Peter Collins broke their scoring drought with a pointed free but back came Seán MacCarthy with a Caheragh white flag. When the Whites, Padraic and Gearóid, kicked two points in injury time, the lead was down to a single score, 0-11 to 0-10, and a draw looked inevitable.

However, the referee’s final whistle put an end to Randals’ hopes until he announced the result as a draw.

Scorers

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: B O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f); L Burke, P Burke (1f) 0-2 each; O Daly, E O’Donovan, C O’Driscoll, S McCarthy 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: P Collins 0-3f; G White 0-2; C O’Neill, C Duggan, K Dullea, P White, D Collins 0-1 each.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: S Kingston; S Fitzgerald, T Keating, C Hegarty; E O’Donovan, M O’Donovan, L O’Donovan; R Kingston, D Kingston; L Burke, B O’Driscoll, S McCarthy; P Burke, C O’Driscoll, O Daly.

Sub: K O’Driscoll for M O’Donovan (32).

Randal Óg: C Murray; D Collins, T Walsh, E Murray; I Crowley, P Collins, C O’Neill; S Crowley, C O’Neill; C Duggan, K Dullea, D Collins; S Daly, S Kingston, G White.

Subs: P White for C Duggan (55), S Calnan for S Kingston (60).

Referee: M O’Leary (D. Ó Mathúna).