Cocaine ‘crept into man’s social circle’

A 31-YEAR-old tree surgeon – with no previous convictions – was fined €250 after he was caught with €150 worth of cocaine for his own personal use.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy told Judge Marie Keane at Bantry District Court that her client, Alex Mortimer of Aughaville, Bantry, co-operated fully with the gardaí. Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said Gda Andrew Manning carried out a search, under warrant, at a house at Kilnacnapogue, which meant the accused was not the target of the search.

However, when questioned by gardaí on the night of August 26th 2023, the accused handed over two small bags of cocaine, which were valued at €150.

In mitigation, Ms McCarthy said the use of cocaine was something that had ‘crept into his social circle at the time, but he drew a line under it after that night’.